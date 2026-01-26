Antifa Member Declares 'Guerrilla War' Against ICE After Minnesota Shooting of Armed Suspect

A Minneapolis man who calls himself “Antifa” urged his nearly 36,000 Instagram followers to “get your f***ing guns” and “stop” federal law enforcement, after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot an armed man in his city.

Kyle Wagner, a self-described “entrepreneur” and “master-hate-baiter,” posted a series of videos to social media appearing to encourage armed and explicitly non-peaceful demonstrations against federal agents, whom he referred to as “Nazi gunmen.”

The far-left influencer uploaded the videos in the immediate aftermath of the day’s fatal shooting, which the Department of Homeland Security said targeted a suspect who looked ready to “massacre law enforcement.” Chaotic riots subsequently erupted on the streets of Minneapolis.

“My name is Kyle, I’m Antifa, and there’s so much rage in me, I’ve had to record this like fifteen times trying to get the message out,” Wagner addressed the camera in one video posted to Instagram. “They f***ed up.”

“It’s time to suit up, boots on the ground… show up ready to go,” he said, later noting he was specifically “talking specifically to my f***ing followers.”

“No, not talking about peaceful protests anymore. We’re not talking about having polite conversations anymore,” Wagner stressed. “Sorry, but welcome to America 2026, where Second Amendment is the only thing that’s gonna keep you f***ing protected from literal f***ing Nazi gunmen that are killing innocent people in the street with impunity. This is not a f***ing joke. There’s nothing fun to chant about it.”

“Get your f***ing guns and stop these f***ing people,” the self-professed Antifa content creator emphasized.

Warning: This video contains explicit language and may be offensive to some viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Wagner (@kaos.follows)

In another Saturday video posted to the platform, Wagner declared there “is a f***ing actual guerrilla war in our streets.”

“Listen, my link to my Venmo is in my bio. Okay, if you can’t give via Venmo, you can f***ing, you know, send me gifts now. I’m monetized,” he said, referring to a popular application used to send money online.

Wagner also stated he was soliciting “large sums of money” for an “emergency freedom and defense fund,” but added “I’m not gonna tell you what I’m spending my money on.”

“They’re using live ammunition to kill our citizens,” he said, likely referring to federal law enforcement agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “I need everyone to show up fully prepared, whatever that means to you, to whatever degree you can right legally.”

“We need to be there as American citizens in defense of our constitutional rights to f***ing say, ‘No!’ They have to go!” the influencer said, raising the volume of his voice.

Later the same day, Wagner posted a video to Instagram of himself raising a fist at a protest where demonstrators, including some holding an upside down American flag, could be loudly heard shouting, “ICE out!”

“This morning, ICE murdered another innocent person four blocks from my house,” Wagner said in a video posted to Instagram after the Saturday shooting. Border Patrol, not ICE, is reported to have killed the armed suspect.

Anti-ICE protests and riots have intensified in Minneapolis after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, a woman who had accelerated her vehicle in his direction, hitting him with it on Jan. 7.

Wagner has also referred to himself as “Antifa” in multiple recent Instagram videos and has a large tattoo of the “Three Arrows,” a popular far-left “antifascist” symbol, on his neck.

In addition to a link to his Venmo account, Wagner’s Instagram bio also includes the hashtag “#IronFront,” a reference to a left-wing antifascist group, as well as his preferred pronouns, “he/him.”

