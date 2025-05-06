'Antifa Militants' Light Fires at University, Take Over Building

Police arrested dozens of protesters at the University of Washington on Monday night after an “antifa-style” mob lit fires and took over a building to protest Israel.

“About 30 individuals who occupied” an engineering studies building were arrested and will be referred for prosecution, a UW representative said in a Tuesday statement. Videos posted on X by journalists showed black-clothed agitators leading the riot and calling for violence against police, the latest in a long line of unlawful outbursts targeting UW over its supposed financial ties to Israel.

WARNING: The links and posted videos contain content which contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

“Death to the police! Abolish the police,” one protester yelled at officers as they attempted to clear protesters, according to video footage shared by Cam Higby on X. “Every cop death is a victory for the resistance,” a protester can be heard shouting.

Breaking — Antifa militants have taken over the University of Washington campus to protest Israel. Multiple fires have been set. Authorities have issued an order to disperse. pic.twitter.com/4t0HFPxvut — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 6, 2025

Protesters were seen starting a “dumpster fire” on the campus, camping out in the engineering building, and blocking entrances with objects such as propped-up chairs and their bodies, footage showed. Protesters also displayed a Palestinian flag in a window of the facility.

When police officers and private security personnel came toward the building, protesters were recorded forming lines, advancing on them and prompting them to retreat. Some confronting the police appeared to carry makeshift shields made from pieces of garbage cans.

However, armed officers managed to enter the building and make arrests, loading some into the back of a van, footage showed.

The agitators lit “multiple fires” over the course of the night, according to Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt, who was at the scene. Firefighters were seen hosing down the flames that had begun to spread from the dumpster.

“Charges of trespassing, property destruction and disorderly conduct, and conspiracy to commit all three, will be referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office,” UW’s statement said. “Any students identified as being involved will also be referred to the Student Conduct Office.”

The King County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller News Foundation. UW told the DCNF it did not yet have information on whether any arrestees are UW students.

UW has repeatedly had violent or threatening run-ins with anti-Israel protesters since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks ignited the current war in Gaza. Protesters in May 2024 set up an illegal tent encampment and refused to leave for weeks before UW issued an agreement conceding to various demands, including the creation of a “Palestine” academic committee at taxpayers’ expense. UW President Ana Mari Cauce’s home and car were later vandalized with Hamas triangle symbols and other messages in November.

UW also faces pressure from the Trump administration to curb alleged campus anti-Semitism or lose federal funding in response to the encampment protest.

“The University will not be intimidated by this sort of offensive and destructive behavior and will continue to oppose anti-Semitism in all its forms,” UW said.

