SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

By Jack Davis
at 5:48pm
Print

Antifa protesters holding a vigil for a man shot to death by Portland police made it clear Saturday that they were taking over, and there was no room for anything else but obedience to mob rule.

The raw violence was captured by Brandon Farley, who in his Twitter profile says he captures “disruptive events in downtown Portland, Oregon.”

Warning: the following embedded videos contain strong language.

At one point, protesters blocked off an intersection as though they were the police and refused to let drivers pass.

TRENDING: Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Lands New Gig at Fox

A woman, asked by a driver why traffic was rerouted, had no time to explain.

“Because I told you to,” she said.

Various videos posted to Twitter show protesters threatening elderly drivers who did not understand what was going on.

Do you think Antifa's madness in Portland will ever end?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Antifa protesters swarmed one car when it did not comply.

“Yeah brother, yeah you little white little f—er,” said one protester. “The First Amendment. Get the f— down the road.”

In the video, he appeared to notice that the car was registered in North Carolina and called the driver a “little white supremacist.”

“Go back to North Carolina where you came from. We don’t need your KKK in Portland, Oregon,” the protester said.

Meanwhile, drivers were frazzled.

RELATED: Watch: Dr. Gorka Asks What Liberals Plan To Run on in 2018 and It’s Brutal

“I’m in the middle of the intersection and (the protesters) are blocking traffic,” one confused driver says into his phone.

“We’re not here to riot. We’re here for justice,” said Charles Kimmons, who is related to victim Patrick Kimmons, according to Oregon Live. “We need to fight this all the way to the end. These cops need to be locked up.”

Police have said that Patrick Kimmons was shot at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 30 when police, responding to a call of a shooting, encountered Kimmons, who was armed.

Antifa has been on a rampage in Portland since June, when protesters blocked the offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and neither city officials nor police did anything to help the federal workers targeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Chris Agee

"Fox & Friends" panelDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Watch: Fox News Host Gets Stalked and Harassed Around New York City

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Chuck Ross

Ford and LawyersWin McNamee / Getty Images

Ford Associate Undercuts Leftist Narrative About Judge’s Calendar

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Sate, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs hearing.Zach Gibson / Getty Images

GOP Senator’s Daughter’s Wedding Throws Wrench into Kavanaugh Confirmation Plans

Randy DeSoto

CNN reporter Kaitlin CollinsCNN screen shot

CNN White House Reporter Forced To Apologize After Homophobic Tweets Surface

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.