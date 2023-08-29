A group of leftist thugs tried to intimidate citizens protesting at the mayor’s residence against a migrant center in America’s largest city.

On Sunday, people showed up at Gracie Mansion in New York City to protest the city’s plans to build more migrant shelters for the thousands of illegal immigrants flooding the city, the New York Post reported.

In recent weeks, the Big Apple has seen a surge in illegal immigrants, with city and state officials seemingly at a loss about what to do about it.

One of Mayor Eric Adams’ “solutions” has been the creation of 200 emergency shelters, including a tent city for 3,000 migrants on Randall’s Island in Manhattan, the Post reported.

Many residents have objected to these moves and showed up at Adams’ residence to make their voices heard.

The left didn’t want that to happen, and a group of masked, black-clad antifa-style agitators showed up to intimidate and harass the protesters.

Fights broke out between the two groups, as seen in videos posted to social media.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language and violence that some viewers may find offensive or disturbing.

Just arrived to the Anti-migrant shelter rally outside Gracie Mansion in NYC and immediately see a fight between protesters and antifa who came to counter protest pic.twitter.com/loQqv9EWVP — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) August 27, 2023

NYPD moves in to arrest antifa and other far left agitators protesting against the anti migrant shelter protesters outside Gracie Mansion NYC https://t.co/CxDVQ3w3Yn pic.twitter.com/LeFWWSlWgM — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) August 27, 2023

The counterdemonstrators showed the natural loathing that the left has for the United States by burning an American flag at the protest.

Far left agitators counter protesting the anti migrant shelter protesters outside of Gracie Mansion, NYC try and fail to set an American flag on fire https://t.co/CxDVQ3w3Yn pic.twitter.com/I6mEJL51c3 — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) August 27, 2023

But those protesting the migrant policies stood firm and refused to allow themselves to be intimidated by the mob.

Some of the far left agitators arrested at todays anti migrant shelter protest outside Gracie Mansion after a few scuffles https://t.co/Ey97Ol52yU pic.twitter.com/aqqkU35gtH — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) August 27, 2023

These types of actions by leftist militants were common several years ago. Following the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, left-wing thugs went on a rampage.

Anti-Trump protesters set fires, light fireworks in downtown Oakland, where police say crowd reached about 6,000. https://t.co/5rvnP184GQ pic.twitter.com/gQK0Tw7QKO — ABC News (@ABC) November 10, 2016

They made a comeback in 2020 when they joined their allies Black Lives Matter in burning down cities across the nation during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

This confrontation in New York reminds us that antifa-style agitators are still out there.

The radical left is willing to use any means necessary, including violence, to obtain its political objectives, and conservatives need to be prepared for the possibility of being physically attacked by these lunatics.

We have a very heated presidential election coming up in 2024, which means these thugs likely will try to cause chaos in the run-up to Election Day.

Conservatives need to be brave and smart in the face of leftist intimidation.

