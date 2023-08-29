Share
Commentary
A protester grabs a counterdemonstrator during a rally against the city's handling of illegal immigrants outside of Gracie Mansion in New York on Sunday.
Commentary
A protester grabs a counterdemonstrator during a rally against the city's handling of illegal immigrants outside of Gracie Mansion in New York on Sunday. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Antifa-Style Agitators Learn Tough Lesson After Trying to Challenge Migrant Shelter Protesters

 By Peter Partoll  August 29, 2023 at 10:08am
Share

A group of leftist thugs tried to intimidate citizens protesting at the mayor’s residence against a migrant center in America’s largest city.

On Sunday, people showed up at Gracie Mansion in New York City to protest the city’s plans to build more migrant shelters for the thousands of illegal immigrants flooding the city, the New York Post reported.

In recent weeks, the Big Apple has seen a surge in illegal immigrants, with city and state officials seemingly at a loss about what to do about it.

One of Mayor Eric Adams’ “solutions” has been the creation of 200 emergency shelters, including a tent city for 3,000 migrants on Randall’s Island in Manhattan, the Post reported.

Many residents have objected to these moves and showed up at Adams’ residence to make their voices heard.

Trending:
Beloved Olympic Figure Skater, 31, Killed in Tragic Accident

The left didn’t want that to happen, and a group of masked, black-clad antifa-style agitators showed up to intimidate and harass the protesters.

Fights broke out between the two groups, as seen in videos posted to social media.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language and violence that some viewers may find offensive or disturbing.

The counterdemonstrators showed the natural loathing that the left has for the United States by burning an American flag at the protest.

Related:
Protesters Wait Outside West Maui Airport to Send Biden Brutal Message When He Arrives

But those protesting the migrant policies stood firm and refused to allow themselves to be intimidated by the mob.

These types of actions by leftist militants were common several years ago. Following the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, left-wing thugs went on a rampage.

They made a comeback in 2020 when they joined their allies Black Lives Matter in burning down cities across the nation during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Will the left terrorize American cities again in 2024?

This confrontation in New York reminds us that antifa-style agitators are still out there.

The radical left is willing to use any means necessary, including violence, to obtain its political objectives, and conservatives need to be prepared for the possibility of being physically attacked by these lunatics.

We have a very heated presidential election coming up in 2024, which means these thugs likely will try to cause chaos in the run-up to Election Day.

Conservatives need to be brave and smart in the face of leftist intimidation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Antifa-Style Agitators Learn Tough Lesson After Trying to Challenge Migrant Shelter Protesters
Dem Senator Refunds Government After She's Caught Taking Personal Trip on Taxpayers' Dime
Real-Life 'Purge?' – City Official Floats Plan To Stop Gangbangers That Will Turn Streets into War Zone
Gas Station Customer Given Strange Note Describing a Blue Van, Police Stop the Car and Come to Horrifying Conclusion
YouTube Star Tries Stunt in Farmer's Field, Ends Up Losing Ferrari in a Fiery Blaze
See more...

Conversation