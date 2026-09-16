Antifa Thugs Attack Christian Street Evangelist Outside GOP Event

A Christian evangelist was attacked by multiple Antifa offshoot members while he was preaching outside of the Republican National Midterm Convention.

Chris Svochak and four others were proclaiming the gospel near the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, where the high-profile event was held, when he was shoved by the Antifa thugs.

“You love your sin. You love your demons more than you love God. You hate God. You hate Jesus Christ,” Svochak preached to a cluster of socialist and LGBT groups, according to a report from The Christian Post.

A protester “ripped up” his “sandwich board” with anti-abortion messaging, Svochak told the outlet.

He tried moving away from the group to continue preaching, but they “specifically didn’t like what I was saying on the board.”

Antifa members outside the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, in full military gear, got in formation and began attacking Christians while also lunging at me. These are the same Antifa members who informed me in an earlier interview that they had no remorse that one of… pic.twitter.com/XOOdDDJSgB — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) September 10, 2026

The Antifa members locked arms and encircled him, preventing him from passing.

“Because I didn’t want to go into traffic and I had no other way to go, I tried to walk through two of their arms,” he said.

“Their leader ordered them to shove me out of the way, essentially. He said, ‘Get them.’ And so all four of them, there’s about four different ones, two of ‘em I saw shoved me, and they threw me down.”

Police arrested Hunter Holmes, 23, for allegedly obstructing a highway or passageway.

Adrian Garcia, 19, was charged with obstructing a highway or passageway, misdemeanor assault, and interfering with public duties.

Both Holmes and Garcia are reportedly part of the Community Liberation Brigade.

The group is an offshoot of the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, which has now disbanded.

Members of the group were convicted in a 2025 attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

Svochak recalled the moment police arrested the thugs in Dallas.

“They had horses, they had bikes, they all came in, they swooped in, grabbed these two Antifa members, locked them up, got our statements,” he remarked.

“I think it got more and more aggressive as they realized that we weren’t going to leave,” he said.

“I preach the Bible completely, and I do it unabashedly. I tell people they’re going to go to Hell if they’re homosexuals, if they have sex outside of marriage. I tell them all that, you know. So they don’t like it, and it gets there and it comes to that point.”

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