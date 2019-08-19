After Antifa’s Violent Weekend in Portland, Out of Touch Mayor Posts Relaxing Date Night Photo

Following a weekend of violence in Portland, Oregon, that featured the radical left-wing group antifa, mayor Ted Wheeler took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the weekend’s events.

“Sundays in Portland,” Wheeler tweeted, adding a photo.

But the mayor’s post was no lament for the protests that ravaged downtown on Saturday afternoon. Nor was it a message of thanks for his city’s police force that tried to keep the violence to a minimum.

Instead, Wheeler depicted a scene from his own weekend activities: a Sunday date night with his wife.

Sundays in Portland. pic.twitter.com/T3AHq5hCem — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 18, 2019

The tranquil open marketplace of Wheeler’s post was a stark contrast from the disturbing videos posted by journalists just a day earlier, a fact pointed out by a number of people on Twitter.

Only a sociopath would tweet this out after this weekend’s events — John Cassavetes (@JNCassavetes) August 19, 2019

Saturdays in Portland pic.twitter.com/JK0Aa9FWwt — Neil Axelrod (@NeilAxelrod) August 19, 2019

The Washington Examiner’s Julio Rosas tweeted a video of antifa members attacking a bus.

When the buses left, antifa chased it down and broke windows. One antifa guy fell down. pic.twitter.com/ySyfIzO7ii — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

In an article following the day’s events, Rosas wrote that antifa “taunted police, with some calling African American officers ‘Uncle Tom’ and shouting, ‘Where’s your cabin?'”

Rosas also posted a series of videos in which antifa surround and threaten him, calling him a “traitor” and saying “if you get hurt, that’s on you.”

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language.

I got surrounded by antifa and they shouted I had to leave. Police came in and took me aside to defuse the situation. pic.twitter.com/EZqLxxJvqZ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

He came up to me again and people again surrounded me. He said I get hurt then that was on me. Police came back said I was provoking them by being there. pic.twitter.com/yHTx34CU50 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

Reporter Andy Ngo, an editor at Quillette who came to national attention after being brutally attacked by antifa in June, captured another upsetting scene, where a man was maced by antifa and knocked unconscious.

WARNING: The following video also contains graphic language.

Middle-age man was maced and beaten by an antifa mob. He was knocked unconscious to the ground. His partner or spouse was trying to protect him as mob still surrounded them. No police. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/eAhrMSEKU1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

According to The Hill, the Portland Police Bureau arrested 13 people in connection to the protests. At least six people were injured during the violent demonstrations and one was transported to the hospital.

