'Antithetical to Christianity': Trump Comes Under Fire for Celebrating a Pagan Holiday in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump has the unenviable task of trying to hold together a broad Republican coalition.

Thus, along the way he undoubtedly has made what some otherwise strong supporters of his would regard as serious or even dangerous missteps.

For instance, on Tuesday in the White House’s Oval Office, the president participated in a ceremony marking the beginning of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, prompting substantial criticism from Christians who regard the ceremony as a prayer to false gods and thus, in the words of one user on the social media platform X, “antithetical to Christianity.”

On X, the White House showcased Trump’s participation. Indeed, the president personally lit the diyas, traditional oil lamps commonly used during Diwali.

“What a wonderful culture and what a wonderful group of people,” Trump said in a lengthier video, also posted to X.

From there, the president treated the event as part-Diwali celebration and part-news conference.

To put it mildly, many Christians objected. Some quoted Bible verses, while others called the event “appalling,” “infuriating,” and “antithetical to Christianity.”

“For they provoked [God] to anger with their high places; they moved Him to jealousy with their idols.” “All worshipers of images are put to shame, who make their boast in worthless idols; worship [God], all you gods! Psalm 78:58; 97:7 https://t.co/Ltvg2ejmCQ — Dusty Deevers (@DustyDeevers) October 21, 2025

No . . . it is appalling though. — Douglas Wilson (@douglaswils) October 22, 2025

Trump participating in demonic celebrations. Infuriating. https://t.co/k42F2qADrG — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) October 21, 2025

The Whitehouse is now celebrating pagan festivals that are antithetical to Christianity? https://t.co/FXsZQsHCZN pic.twitter.com/pnnDYLdf5V — Justin Andrusk (@jandrusk) October 21, 2025

The main objection, as another X user explained, stemmed from Trump’s personal participation.

“Big L for Trump. Christians do NOT celebrate Pagan holidays. We allow those that want to reject God to reject him. We allow others to believe whatever they want Peacefully. But we do NOT participate,” the user wrote.

Big L for Trump

Christians do NOT celebrate Pagan holidays

We allow those that want to reject God to reject him

We allow others to believe whatever they want

Peacefully

But we do NOT participate https://t.co/5V37cKLpTz — Alex Todd (@Proverbs8_13) October 22, 2025

To all of these objectors I would say, simply, fair enough.

Indeed, as a lowly commentary writer, I have no right to tell other Christians how they should feel about this.

Moreover, I understand the objections. After all, Jesus healed the Roman centurion’s servant because the centurion believed in Him, not to honor Rome’s pagan gods. (Matthew 8:5-13)

On the other hand, I cannot disregard the wisdom I find in some of history’s greatest Christian apologists.

For instance, in “Mere Christianity,” legendary author C.S. Lewis took a different view of Christianity’s relationship to other religions.

“If you are a Christian you do not have to believe that all the other religions are simply wrong all through,” Lewis wrote. “If you are an atheist you do have to believe that the main point in all the religions of the whole world is simply one huge mistake.”

Lewis added that Christians, unlike atheists, are “free to think that all these religions, even the queerest ones, contain at least some hint of the truth.”

“But, of course,” Lewis concluded, “being a Christian does mean thinking that where Christianity differs from other religions, Christianity is right and they are wrong. As in arithmetic — there is only one right answer to a sum, and all other answers are wrong: but some of the wrong answers are much nearer being right than others.”

This passage has helped me a great deal.

Trump, after all, has staffed his administration with many prominent Hindus. That list includes FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. It also includes second lady Usha Vance.

By participating in their Diwali ceremony, did Trump offend God? Perhaps.

The better question, though, is always, “How do I offend God?”

For instance, what if I participate in the grotesque commercialization of Christmas? In that case, do I serve money rather than God? (Matthew 6:24)

When Christ returns, will he overturn the tables of the holiday money-changers? (Mark 11:15-18)

Again, I am but a lowly writer unfit to pronounce with certainty how others will or will not offend God. But I do believe that God cares first and foremost about what He finds when He looks into Trump’s heart.

Either way, I know for certain that I had best get right with God myself. Part of that includes encouraging others to freely choose Jesus. All other concerns I leave to Him who made me.

