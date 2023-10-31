Share
Antony Blinken's Senate Testimony 'Completely Derailed' as Protesters Repeatedly Interrupt

 October 31, 2023
Secretary of State Antony Blinken came in close contact with pro-Palestinian protesters during his Tuesday testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Critics of Israel’s bombing operation in the Gaza Strip repeatedly shouted over Blinken as he sat before the committee.

The disruptive protestors proved capable of entering the Senate hearing room for the acts.

Blinken was interrupted as he spoke in his opening remarks.

Some protesters interrupted the hearing in groups, criticizing the use of border wall systems in both Israel and on the U.S./Mexico border.

Blinken was accompanied by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the hearing.

Both men sat motionless as the protestors heckled the hearing, content to wait for security to deal with the disruptions.

Blinken spoke in support of funding foreign aid to both Israel and Ukraine in the hearing, according to Fox News.

The cabinet member also spoke in support of spending that would be directed towards the war-afflicted Gaza Strip, although admitting some of the resources would end up in the hands of the terrorist group Hamas.

“Can I promise you in this committee that there’ll be 100 percent delivery to the designated recipients?”

“No, there will inevitably be some spillage,” Blinken admitted.

Internal divisions within the Democratic Party have fractured in light of Israel’s renewed conflict with Hamas.

Some of the party’s leftist elements have proved more sympathetic to the Palestinians than Israel, calling for the latter to halt its military operation in Gaza.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead




