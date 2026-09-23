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A CNN sign is displayed outside of the network's studios in Washington, D.C.
A CNN sign is displayed outside of the network's studios in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Anxiety Takes Over at CNN After Paramount Merger, Staffers Await a 'Bloodbath'

 By Jack Davis  September 23, 2026 at 12:10pm
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With the last major obstacle removed for Paramount’s takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, fear is running wild at CNN.

On Monday, Paramount settled a lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, clearing the way to take over CNN’s parent company in the next few weeks, according to the New York Post.

Paramount’s ownership brought wholesale changes to CBS in recent months, leading to fears within CNN that it will face a major overhaul.

“People are very nervous,” one CNN staffer said.

“It’s dark. It’s like when you do hurricane coverage. You see the storm spinning off the coast of Haiti and moving towards Florida, and you’re just waiting, and you’re like, ‘Oh, [expletive]’.”

“Bloodbath coming, including at CNN,” one TV executive said. “That’s the next big step — slashing and burning.”

Paramount has said it expects the merger will cut about $6 billion in costs. CNN staffers are uncertain what that could mean to them.

Would you watch a rebooted CNN if its mission was to report the news without the left-wing advocacy?

“There’s been a complete absence of information about what’s going on and who is going to be in charge,” a CNN staffer said.

“What’s been playing out at CBS News is fueling a deeper sense of dread and anxiety,” a CNN insider said.

As part of Paramount’s deal to settle the suit, it promised to create an editorial board for CBS and CNN, but that drew scorn from one CNN source.

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“It’s been proven in this country when you do these sorts of things, it’s not enforceable,” one staffer said.

Variety noted that the mood of CNN staffers is  “like a funeral.”

CNN contributor Kara Swisher said she will be out the door as soon as possible, according to Deadline.

On her Tuesday podcast, Swisher said that she has “asked my agent to get me out of my contract. It ends December 31, so it’s only a few months, right? I just can’t. … I was trying to figure out ways I could work with them in some like licensing way, but then I thought, ‘F*** these guys! I don’t want to work for them. I just don’t.”

As noted by NBC News, the merger combines Paramount and Warner Bros. film studios and the Paramount+ and HBO Max streaming services.

The settlement requires the merged company to release at least 30 films per year for two years and then 32 films a year for three years.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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