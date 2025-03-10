Share
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, left, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, have teamed up to introduce a bill capping interest rates on credit cards, something that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail last year.
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, left, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, have teamed up to introduce a bill capping interest rates on credit cards, something that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail last year.

AOC and Anna Paulina Luna Team Up for Bill That Aims to Make a Trump Campaign Promise Come True

 By Jack Davis  March 10, 2025 at 8:00am
Legislators from the right and left have introduced legislation that would make one of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises come true.

“We’re going to put a temporary cap on credit card interest rates. We’re going to cap it around 10 percent. We can’t let them make 25 and 30 percent,” Trump said during the campaign, according to WSAZ-TV.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida have announced their support for legislation to cap credit card interest rates, according to a release on Ocasio-Cortez’s website.

Last month, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont introduced similar legislation in the Senate.

The bill calls for a limit of 10 percent on all credit card interest rates.

“During his campaign, President Trump pledged to cap credit card interest rates at 10 percent,” Ocasio-Cortzez said.

“We’re making that pledge more than a talking point by introducing legislation to protect working people from remaining trapped under mountains of debt,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“I’m proud to be the bipartisan co-lead to this legislation. For too long, credit card companies have abused working class Americans with absurd interest rates, trapping them in an almost insurmountable amount of debt,” Luna said.

“We need a fair solution — and that means getting rid of the status quo and putting a reasonable cap on interest rates,” she said.

Luna defended her partnership with the arch-progressive.

“I would argue it isn’t strange at all. Most people agree insane credit card interest rates are predatory,” Luna posted on X in response to a message calling the two legislators from opposite political poles “strange bedfellows.”

The average credit card interest rate tops 20 percent, Bankrate said, according to The New York Times.

As of 2023, the average rate of 22.8 percent was the highest since the Federal Reserve began collecting data in 1994,

Hawley called current rates “exploitative.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation