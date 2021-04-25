A progressive candidate backed by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York lost a special congressional election in Louisiana on Saturday.

The election to fill the vacant seat of former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who joined the Biden administration as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, was won by state Sen. Troy Carter, an establishment Democrat, according to Politico.

Carter defeated Democratic state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who was backed by a number of far-left politicians and groups, 55 percent to 45 percent.

There were no Republicans in Saturday’s runoff election.

Fifteen candidates had competed for the 2nd Congressional District seat in March, with Peterson and Carter coming out as the top two vote-getters then.

Peterson was strongly supported by more than $1 million in outside spending that flowed into the majority black, mostly Democratic district that includes much of New Orleans.

Carter was endorsed by Richmond as well as House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina.

He also received support from Republicans, which Peterson used in her campaign to attack him.

Peterson was supported by the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the pro-abortion Emily’s List, along with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

She said her campaign was based on implementing the progressive agenda.

“There will be times when I can work with Republicans, but I am not going to compromise my values on Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, criminal justice reform, passing the George Floyd Act,” Peterson said during a debate, according to The New York Times.

Carter, however, presented a more pragmatic vision.

“Listen, when you’re elected, you’re elected to represent the entire district — Republicans, Democrats, independents and others,” he said at the debate. “I will stand for those Democratic ideals that I believe in. I will fight for them until the end. But I will also come to the table to compromise to make sure that I bring resources home for the people of Louisiana.”

Carter said the residents of his district needed results and not rhetoric.

“In order to get things done, they need to send someone to Washington who can build bridges, not walls, that can establish relationships that mean something, not kick rocks because you don’t get your way, not spew lies because you’re losing,” he said, according to NBC News. “Listen, I’ve demonstrated a willingness to work with people.”

Peterson said law enforcement requires a “complete restructuring.”

“This system wasn’t built to protect black and brown people,” she said. “We can’t just reform the police. We need to reimagine public safety.”

