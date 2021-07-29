Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a homicidal maniac who doesn’t care about saving lives.

That’s the only logical conclusion that can be reached after the lawmaker was photographed flouting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new mask mandate on Wednesday, right?

Hyperbole aside, some House Republicans were shredded by the establishment media on Wednesday when they showed up for work and declined to don masks to protect against the coronavirus.

The Hill reported GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Chip Roy of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mary Miller of Illinois and Andrew Clyde of Georgia declined to comply with Pelosi’s decree.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Ocasio-Cortez, too, decided not to cover her face.

The outlet obtained a photo showing the congresswoman walking down a hallway in what was reported to be the Capitol complex. Rather than wearing her trusty facial covering, she carried it as she moved throughout the building.

“BUSTED: Habitual parking violator @AOC shuns @SpeakerPelosi’s mask mandate, putting lives at risk,” the Free Beacon said in a tweet Wednesday.

Why would AOC flout wearing a mask that Democrats and the congressional attending physician tell us will save lives, even for those who are vaccinated?

Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the man reportedly responsible for Pelosi’s new mandate, decided earlier this week that masks should again return to Congress to save lives.

Then Monahan was busted briefing Republicans about why they had to wear masks — while not wearing a mask, The Federalist reported.

House attending physician Brian P. Monahan gave a briefing to GOP House members today on Pelosi’s new mask mandate. Per a source in the room during the briefing, here is Monahan not wearing a mask during his briefing on why Republicans must wear masks. pic.twitter.com/DazFcCnssZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 28, 2021

Boebert tweeted that Monahan spoke maskless for an hour about the importance of masks.

“When asked about not wearing a mask for more than an hour, he said he was acting under the ‘recognition rule,'” the congresswoman said. “That rule applies to the House Chambers.

“[Monahan] claims he’s not political, but when he puts partisan rules over the CDC guidelines he’s promoting, it’s hard to believe.”

When asked about not wearing a mask for more than an hour, he said he was acting under the “recognition rule”. That rule applies to the House Chambers. He claims he’s not political, but when he puts partisan rules over the CDC guidelines he’s promoting, it’s hard to believe. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 29, 2021

Roy forced a vote on Wednesday after giving an impassioned speech about why the House should adjourn for the day as he essentially argued that it was no longer a serious legislative body.

“Which is it, vaccines or masks?” A maskless GOP Rep. Chip Roy angrily protested again the return of a requirement that members must wear marks while on the House floor as COVID cases continue to rise. Roy called for the House session to “adjourn and shut this place down.” pic.twitter.com/OsUxlFPhs9 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 28, 2021

Every Democrat voted in favor of staying in session, essentially endorsing Pelosi’s new mandate. Forbes reported the prevailing wisdom of the mandate was that not instituting it would equate to a “dire health risk.”

The danger is apparently great. But not so great, assuming the Beacon’s photograph is authentic, that AOC felt the need to mask up while she likely thought no one was watching.

Perhaps AOC isn’t a homicidal maniac who doesn’t care about saving lives. But she sure appears to be a hypocrite.

