AOC Calls for Congressional Oversight of Media in Latest Socialist Screed

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said Tuesday evening that Congress is considering a way to “rein in” the media after the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6.

If you already feel like you’re living during an era in which Democrats and the Washington establishment are embracing Maoist authoritarianism, the latest rhetoric from Ocasio-Cortez won’t help things. According to the radical lawmaker, the media needs some element of government oversight.

At least that’s what she told her followers on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

AOC says Congress may form commission to ‘rein in’ media after Capitol riot https://t.co/CcIuEElnp9 pic.twitter.com/f1j6IowuVZ — New York Post (@nypost) January 13, 2021

TRENDING: After Failed Attempt to Oust Trump with 25th Amendment, Dem Senator Says He’s Now Looking at 14th to Boot GOP Lawmakers

“There’s absolutely a commission that’s being discussed but it seems to be more investigating in style rather than truth and reconciliation,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her Instagram live video. “I do think that several members of Congress in some of my discussions have brought up media literacy because that is part of what happened here.”

The Democrat was referring to last week’s Capitol incursion, where some extremist supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building. Those actions have been disavowed by Trump and many elected GOP officials. But Ocasio-Cortez apparently feels that media is somehow culpable for that event, so she wants Congress to look into the issue.

Democrats, Big Tech and even the establishment media have all used the incursion to justify a campaign of censorship and harassment against conservatives. That campaign has seen us demonized in the media and canceled online.

Unless AOC is blaming the media for carrying water for her party for decades now, her statements are difficult to square up.

Do you think the federal government should "rein in" the media, as AOC stated? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 14% (72 Votes) 86% (431 Votes)

Surely the Democrat can’t be turning on those who have unfairly given her favorable coverage now for more than two years.

“We’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation,” she added. “It’s one thing to have differentiating opinions, but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false, so that’s something that we’re looking into.”

What about the “media environment” would the lawmaker like to see reined in? Her side of the aisle already controls most narratives. Those who challenge the messaging are being crushed by Silicon Valley.

For those who are able to see through the narrative smoke screens, they do so in spite of the lying corporate media, and not because of it.

In a scenario of government oversight of the media, are we to assume that the target will be on the backs of those who work tirelessly to cut through the establishment media’s gaslighting, false reporting and glaring omissions?

RELATED: Agitated Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Over AOC Question: 'That Was Kind of Sharp'

This is terrifying, especially now that Democrats have been handed both chambers of Congress and the White House. If such a reining in were to occur, we have to assume it would equate to more censorship of those whose voices are already being marginalized by the institutional left.

While conservatives have a valid gripe against the establishment media, which has maligned us as racists, terrorists and overall horrible people for years, what AOC seems to be advocating for is not the answer.

What she or her colleagues in the house might have planned isn’t clear. But the solution to the media bias, lies and disinformation is one that should be settled through a free market solution. The de facto state media must never become the official state media for the one-party utopia Democrats are dreaming of.

Americans must be free to decide the facts for themselves, no matter how erroneous, dishonest or slanted the coverage they view might be. More government is rarely the answer to any problem.

In this case, government regulation of a free press would be an assault against the principles this country was founded upon. Those are principles Democrats have traditionally stood for, above all else.

In all likelihood, had the media covered Ocasio-Cortez honestly, she’d still be bartending in New York City.

Perhaps the congresswoman should rethink her stance, as the media is already likely to remain deep in the pocket of the Democratic Party. She might avoid poking the bear.

Conservatives, meanwhile, should oppose any attempt at a reckoning for the media that hates us so fervently. We can defeat journalistic malpractice by continuing to reach people, as the facts are more often than not in our corner.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.