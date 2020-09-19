The country had barely started processing news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday when radical leftists began calling for violence should President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans dare to fill her vacant seat on the high court.

The mob promised to burn down the system which has given them the freedom to express their opinions — a just system with Ginsburg’s fingerprints all over it.

They vowed to rip apart the fabric of American society and governance because they might not get their way:

Macfarlane is a professor at @UWaterloo, promoting violence against his political enemies. If you were a young woman in his class who was a Trump supporter, would you risk being a target of his violent rage if he found out about you? Should you transfer to a different class? pic.twitter.com/wftvjI0OKA — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 19, 2020

Chuck Schumer should burn down the senate, not figuratively. I mean literal arson, seems like the only way to stop the GOP from doing anything. — Jackson Specker (@SpeckerJackson) September 19, 2020

how illegal is it to obstruct and/or burn down access to the senate chamber https://t.co/FrytvkWYRt — Karen 💔 🖥 (@whoisaldeka) September 18, 2020

With leftists threatening violence in the hours after Ginsburg passing, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw gasoline on a smoldering mess by encouraging her followers to “radicalize.”

“Let this moment radicalize you,” the Democrat said in a 41-minute Instagram video.

“Let this moment really put everything into stark focus because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives,” she added.

Ginsburg, meanwhile, had a final wish, per a statement she dictated to her granddaughter, Clara Spera.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” RBG reportedly told her granddaughter.

Never mind that Supreme Court justices don’t have a “final wish” clause.

AOC made it clear that Ginsburg’s final request had better be honored — or else.

“If Mitch McConnell is not going to honor RBG’s final wish, we will,” she said.

“If Mitch McConnell isn’t going to honor RBG’s final wish, we will. We will. And we have to.” Thank you, ⁦@AOC⁩. For your voice. For your fight. Tonight. And always. pic.twitter.com/2P5ttuvJsx — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) September 19, 2020

AOC also strongly expressed her support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after endorsing a massive wave of more civil unrest.

“Mass movements are the answer,” she said.

“We need to focus on voting for Joe Biden. I don’t care if you like him or not,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day.”

Also Friday, the freshman congresswoman vowed on Twitter: “I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight.”

“Now is not the time for cynicism or hopelessness. There is and continues to be political possibility to preserve our democracy & move forward,” she said.

“It will require each & every one of us, from the streets to the Senate, to grow in courage, strength, and strategy. But it is possible.”

Now is not the time for cynicism or hopelessness. There is and continues to be political possibility to preserve our democracy & move forward. It will require each & every one of us, from the streets to the Senate, to grow in courage, strength, and strategy. But it is possible. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

Contrary to the beliefs of people such as AOC, policy in the U.S. is not directed in the streets.

Leftists have attempted to intimidate political opponents and to affect policy change through violence or the threat of violence since May.

They’ve done it with the tacit support of high-ranking Democrats in Washington, and with the blessing of the establishment media.

Now, AOC — a woman who has never been fit for office — is implicitly directing the left’s street mob to intimidate Senate Republicans into failing to fill a Supreme Court vacancy ahead of what is sure to be a contentious election that could be decided in the courts.

To be sure, Ocasio-Cortez did not issue an explicit call for violence, but the implicit meaning of her statements Friday was clear.

At the very least, they were irresponsible for someone in her position.

But they’re the kind of comments you’ve come to expect from her.

Until Democrats disavow AOC’s comments and the sentiment they carry, that silence should be interpreted as an implicit endorsement from Democrats for more violence.

At this point, threats of violence should be expected from the radical left.

Let them have their riots.

Republicans and the president should, and they have indicated they will, forge ahead to nominate and confirm a strong conservative justice who will interpret the Constitution the way it was written.

