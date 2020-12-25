As the nation prepares to seat a new Congress — and potentially a new president with virtually no backbone — voters can expect radical Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her ilk to ramp up their attacks on pro-life politicians and organizations that seek to protect the unborn.

AOC, who is entering her second congressional term in 2021, is one of the self-proclaimed leaders of far-left House members.

The democratic socialist is also an ardent supporter of unfettered abortion access and goes knives-out when anyone dares attempt to initiate sane policies that protect unborn children.

The May 2019 signing into law of a pro-life Georgia bill that sought to provide greater protections for infants with beating hearts provoked vile outburst from AOC.

Dubbed the “heartbeat bill,” the measure — which was later struck down by a federal judge who deemed it unconstitutional, according to ABC News — would have stopped abortions from happening upon detection of a heartbeat in unborn infants, which can occur as early as six weeks after conception.

In May 2019, AOC called the law “a brutal form of oppression.”

Ultimately, this is about women’s power. When women are in control of their sexuality, it threatens a core element underpinning right-wing ideology: patriarchy. It’s a brutal form of oppression to seize control of the 1 essential thing a person should command: their own body. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 16, 2019

“When women are in control of their sexuality, it threatens a core element underpinning right-wing ideology: patriarchy,” she tweeted. “It’s a brutal form of oppression to seize control of the 1 essential thing a person should command: their own body.”

About a week earlier, Ocasio-Cortez had declared the bill the work of men who only view women as objects of sexual desire.

(She apparently decided to ignore the fact that the bill was sponsored by equal numbers of male and female lawmakers.)

“Most of the men writing these bills don’t know the first thing about a woman’s body outside of the things they want from it,” AOC tweeted, referring to the bill as “a backdoor ban” on abortion.

“6 weeks pregnant” = 2 weeks late on your period. Most of the men writing these bills don’t know the first thing about a woman’s body outside of the things they want from it. It’s relatively common for a woman to have a late period + not be pregnant. So this is a backdoor ban. https://t.co/xWd9GAj51b — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2019

Soon after that tweet, Benjamin Watson, an outspoken Christian NFL player who has since retired, took AOC to task for her blatant rejection of simple and sensible protections for unborn infants in Georgia.

Watson, who played for the University of Georgia in college, educated AOC on the science of the matter, tweeting: “Actually his or her heart is beating 100 to 160 times a minute at 6 weeks. Simple biology that has nothing to do with the sex of the individual writing legislation.”

Actually his or her heart is beating 100 to 160 times a minute at 6 weeks. Simple biology that has nothing to do with the sex of the individual writing legislation. https://t.co/aenMU9slNk — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 8, 2019

Watson’s post highlights the insanity of AOC blaming men for promoting sensible laws that reasonably protect unborn infants.

He also made a great point in response to a tweet from his former teammate on the New Orleans Saints, Jonathan Vilma.

“Will you tell me what you mean by her making decisions about ‘her body?”” Watson asked.

“Are you referring to her body or the baby or both?”

I respect your opinion 100.

Before I respond, will you tell me what you mean by her making decisions about “her body”?

Are you referring to her body or the baby or both? — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 9, 2019

The subtext of that tweet was unmistakable, and 100 percent accurate: Rabidly pro-abortion activists only consider the mother’s viewpoint and never the unborn infant’s.

