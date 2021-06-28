Just days after Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York dismissed the horrifying crime waves infesting liberal cities as media-stoked “hysteria,” a string of violent crimes ravaged New York City.

In a Zoom call Friday with fellow left-wing New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Ocasio-Cortez claimed the growing public concern over skyrocketing crime rates in Democrat-run cities is merely a product of media hype.

“We are seeing these headlines about percentage increases,” AOC said, referring to a recent New York Times article spotlighting crime surges in liberal cities across the nation.

“Now, I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much, but I also want to make sure that this hysteria, you know, that this doesn’t drive a hysteria and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context,” she said.

WATCH: Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls the concerns over the spike in crime “hysteria” pic.twitter.com/MMZ2dlAhpM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2021

In other words, AOC claimed the crime sprees are not real, even though the left-wing Times admitted that “homicide rates in large cities were up more than 30 percent on average last year, and up another 24 percent for the beginning of this year.”

Murders and other violent crimes have rocketed since the May 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, which ignited a wave of riots as left-wing activists demanded the defunding of police.

Ocasio-Cortez, who previously said slashing $1 billion from the New York Police Department’s budget was not enough, then doubled down on her demand to defund the police.

She blamed the media for promoting the false “idea of crime waves,” insisting that documented surges in murders, thefts, rapes and shootings in liberal cities are merely a figment of everyone’s imagination.

AOC said the media “perpetuate this idea of crime wave, crime wave, crime wave, right? And so this idea that a lot of us are panicked, thinking that we are at some unprecedented level that we’ve never seen before.”

Which political party controls these cities? pic.twitter.com/LhUje4Krb2 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 22, 2021

Essentially, she’s saying that all her constituents who are terrified to walk the streets of their own neighborhoods because of crime are delusional.

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubles down on Defund the Police, downplays crime wave pic.twitter.com/rZEUmmudyR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2021

Like many of today’s hypocritical left-wingers, AOC talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk.

While publicly demonizing law enforcement and demanding police defunding, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist has spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on personal security staff.

In the first three months of this year alone, Ocasio-Cortez spent more than $39,000 on security, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Her fellow “squad” members did the same — they used substantial amounts of taxpayer money on personal security while publicly denouncing law enforcement.

Again: These Democrats hired armed security guards to protect themselves while demonizing all police as racists who hunt down black people for no reason and championing nationwide police defunding.

‘Squad’ Spent Almost $80,000 on Personal Security While Championing ‘Defund Police’ https://t.co/SPH0KbtAmV pic.twitter.com/zH4nqBocju — The Point (@TPNN_ThePoint) April 21, 2021

As of Monday morning, Ocasio-Cortez has been curiously silent about the massive crime sprees that occurred in New York over the weekend.

The city’s gay pride parade was marred by violence.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Rioters at a NYC Pride event assaulted a food cart operator. He (in the neon green shirt) was left bloodied on the ground. pic.twitter.com/MdfAnRW8BT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021

On Sunday, an innocent bystander — a 21-year-old Marine — was shot in Times Square by a ricocheting bullet discharged by a street thug.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old marine who was visiting Times Square. https://t.co/i01dhXcI78 pic.twitter.com/AjbOHUtSa1 — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez insists that all of these incidents aren’t really part of a crime wave.

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know these guys? On 6/25/21 at approximately 1:00 PM, in the vicinity of 112 Beach 59 Street in Queens, the suspects shot a 19-year-old male in the torso, causing his death. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0P4mNleIK4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 26, 2021

Ironically, most of the violent crimes mushrooming in the wake of the left’s “defund the police” frenzy occur in black and brown neighborhoods and affect the very people that race-hustling Democrats such as AOC claim they’re championing.

WANTED for a Robbery Assault: On Friday June 11, 2021 at approx.1:27 A.M., in the vicinity of 565 West 207th St. @NYPD34Pct four individuals shot victim and removed his watch. Suspects fled in a White Mercedes Benz driven by a unknown person. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/SMQu3ZNPOO — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 27, 2021

WANTED for Homicide: On Monday, June 21, 2021 at approximately 4:48 A.M. vicinity of 160 Dyckman Street nypd 34pct. The suspect discharged a firearm striking a 34 Y/O victim in the head causing his death. Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3500 pic.twitter.com/urJUTiqD8k — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the weekend murder sprees continue in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

Where is the left-wing outrage over this?

Chicago this weekend: 72 people shot, 5 fatally. Last weekend, 49 people shot, 5 fatally. And the weekend before that, 43 people shot, 3 fatally. https://t.co/jYoEsEKG7O — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) June 28, 2021

Democrats and their media lapdogs have been shrieking nonstop about a “racial reckoning” fueled by Black Lives Matter without considering that scapegoating the police, demonizing all white people and brainwashing black Americans to view themselves as oppressed victims is hurting everyone and helping no one.

