AOC Emasculates Chuck Schumer with Message to Republicans: 'Come Strike a Deal with Me'

If Chuck Schumer thought shutting down the government was going to save his career, he might have just made it worse.

In an interview Tuesday night on MSNBC, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all but went over the Senate minority leader’s head when she invited Republicans to come to her office to negotiate a government reopening.

And the unspoken message was crystal clear.

The moment came when famously lefty host Chris Hayes asked Ocasio-Cortez on “All In with Chris Hayes” about Republican charges that Schumer has shut down the government in a play to his party’s leftist base, trying to forestall an AOC primary challenge next year.

The congresswoman’s response was devastating, from Schumer’s perspective, as she basically ignored the career politician — she never even mentioned his name — and inserted herself squarely into the conversation.

She liked the look so much that she posted it to the social media platform X:

“If Republicans want to blame their shutdown on me, they are more than welcome to come to my office and negotiate anytime,” she wrote.

“This is so not about me in this moment,” she said. “This is about people being able to insure their children. And I will say, because I saw some senators speculating about this, and I saw some Republican members of Congress saying, “Oh, well, if we have this shutdown, it’s because of AOC.

“Well, if that’s the case, my office is open, and you are free to walk in and negotiate with me directly, because what I’m not going to do is tolerate four million uninsured Americans because Donald Trump decided one day that he wants to just make sure that kids are dying because they don’t have access to insurance.

“That’s what’s not gonna happen. And so, if those senators think that we’re having a shutdown because of me, they’re free to enter my office and negotiate, because what we’re not going to do is allow all of millions of people in this country to not be able to afford their insulin and their chemotherapy. So, come strike a deal with me, if that’s what they really think is going on.”

Cut through the emotional hyperbole of “insure their children” and “kids are dying” and what you get is a statement as coldly and politically calculated as anything out of Machiavelli or the Medici family history.

Schumer is effectively emasculated, reduced to an impotent, spent force in American politics whose function is essentially keeping that New York Senate seat warm until AOC decides to nestle herself right into it to think about a run for the White House (the way Hillary Clinton treated New York’s other Senate seat).

She isn’t just measuring the drapes. She’s practically paid for the new sets — and ordered Schumer to the shop to pick them up for her.

Of course, the idea of any Republican feeling the need to speak to her at this point is nonsense — and even AOC knows it.

She’s a Democrat in the House, a member of a minority party in the chamber of Congress that has already passed a continuing resolution to keep the government open. The impasse is in the Senate, where Schumer continues to hold his increasingly uncertain sway over Ocasio-Cortez’s political party.

Typical AOC twaddle? Many social media users thought so.

But the message she got across to MSNBC’s Democratic viewers is that she — not Schumer — is the power in Democratic politics that Republicans need to take into account.

Purely from the standpoint of Democratic power politics, it could hardly have been better for AOC.

And for Chuck Schumer, it could hardly have been worse.

