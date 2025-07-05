AOC Fights Back Tears, Calls the Passing of Trump's Bill 'One of the Saddest Days in Modern American History'

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is sounding the alarm, but what else is new?

On Thursday, the House of Representatives cast the votes needed to pass President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” with 218 in favor and 214 against.

AOC, being one of those 214, left the Capitol building after the vote to speak to the press, engaging in her usual histrionics and bombast she keeps at the ready for when Trump or Republicans take a breath.

JUST IN: Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says today is one of the saddest days in modern history, looks like she is about to start crying. The comment came in response to the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ being passed in the House. “There has to be consequences to these votes. And we… pic.twitter.com/WxpDeK4lx7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 3, 2025

“I think this is one of the saddest days in modern American history,” AOC told the press.

The lawmaker elaborated, “This is the largest withdrawal and ending of healthcare in American history,” before mentioning some of the specifics of the bill where cuts will be made, including to Medicaid.

AOC predicted a “catastrophic” future now that Trump’s bill has become law. “The best thing that we can do right now is press on,” she said.

“We have to chart a new course and a new path to our future,” she remarked about the next steps to take.

Her comments via social media platform Bluesky, where she was further incensed at how the bill would fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement, were later reposted to X.

AOC is having a panic attack on BIuesky pic.twitter.com/6LDe60feb9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 3, 2025

“This is not a simple budget increase. It is an explosion – making ICE bigger than the FBI, US Bureau of Prisons, DEA, & others combined,” she wrote.

Both sets of remarks are little more than the same Democrat rhetoric millions of people are tired of hearing.

One of the saddest days in modern American history?

Really and truly, AOC?

While it’s hard to surmise what her definition of “modern” is, it’s safe to say some pretty sad and horrible days have taken place in modern history: Pearl Harbor, the terrorist attacks of 9/11, and the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, to name a few.

I won’t put words in AOC’s mouth, but readers can draw their conclusions from her phrasing if she puts the passage of the bill in the same category as those tragic moments for America.

Will her remarks give Democrats momentum and a sense of purpose?

In other words, will opposition to Trump’s bill breathe new life into a party without a real identity or issue to rally its base of support?

If they hope to achieve just that, they might want to keep AOC from making any statements indicating she dictates the direction her party is going, or that she speaks for anyone in the party besides herself.

