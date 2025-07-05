Share
Commentary
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, watches the vote count on the "Big Beautiful Bill" in the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on July 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, watches the vote count on the "Big Beautiful Bill" in the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on July 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

AOC Fights Back Tears, Calls the Passing of Trump's Bill 'One of the Saddest Days in Modern American History'

 By Samuel Short  July 5, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is sounding the alarm, but what else is new?

On Thursday, the House of Representatives cast the votes needed to pass President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” with 218 in favor and 214 against.

AOC, being one of those 214, left the Capitol building after the vote to speak to the press, engaging in her usual histrionics and bombast she keeps at the ready for when Trump or Republicans take a breath.

“I think this is one of the saddest days in modern American history,” AOC told the press.

The lawmaker elaborated, “This is the largest withdrawal and ending of healthcare in American history,” before mentioning some of the specifics of the bill where cuts will be made, including to Medicaid.

AOC predicted a “catastrophic” future now that Trump’s bill has become law. “The best thing that we can do right now is press on,” she said.

“We have to chart a new course and a new path to our future,” she remarked about the next steps to take.

Her comments via social media platform Bluesky, where she was further incensed at how the bill would fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement, were later reposted to X.

“This is not a simple budget increase. It is an explosion – making ICE bigger than the FBI, US Bureau of Prisons, DEA, & others combined,” she wrote.

Both sets of remarks are little more than the same Democrat rhetoric millions of people are tired of hearing.

Related:
Latest Polls for 2028 Presidential Race Are Out, And It's Bad News for Dems and Great News for Trump Admin

One of the saddest days in modern American history?

Really and truly, AOC?

While it’s hard to surmise what her definition of “modern” is, it’s safe to say some pretty sad and horrible days have taken place in modern history: Pearl Harbor, the terrorist attacks of 9/11, and the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, to name a few.

I won’t put words in AOC’s mouth, but readers can draw their conclusions from her phrasing if she puts the passage of the bill in the same category as those tragic moments for America.

Will her remarks give Democrats momentum and a sense of purpose?

In other words, will opposition to Trump’s bill breathe new life into a party without a real identity or issue to rally its base of support?

If they hope to achieve just that, they might want to keep AOC from making any statements indicating she dictates the direction her party is going, or that she speaks for anyone in the party besides herself.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




'Christian' University Under Fire Over Grant to 'Foster Inclusion' of 'LGBTQIA+ Individuals and Women' in the Church
AOC Fights Back Tears, Calls the Passing of Trump's Bill 'One of the Saddest Days in Modern American History'
Revolting: Pop Star Laughs and Sings About Murdering '4 or 5' of Her Own Children Via Abortion
The Biggest Exodus of Wealth Is Happening in a Western Nation, And the US Should Take Note
U.S. Restaurants Ask Trump for 'Targeted Relief' Amid Fierce Crackdown
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation