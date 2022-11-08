AOC Gets Pushed Around By Her Followers, Apologizes After 2 Words 'Fall Off' Her Instagram Bio

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to apologize for a problem.

It was an accident, she said, and she fixed it as quickly as possible.

What was AOC’s offense? Making absurd statements? No, she usually gets a pass there. Keeping Amazon out of her district and costing jobs? Nobody seems to care about that.

Not respecting the traditions and nobility of our country? She’s a Democrat, so that’s not an issue.

The grand offense Ocasio-Cortez committed was this: Someone noticed she did not have her pronouns on her Instagram bio.

That’s right. She caught flack for that. Gentle flack, to be sure, but her committing the sin of being pronounless didn’t go unnoticed.

Said a posted Instagram question: “please add pronouns to your IG profile, thank you for all you do for ALL.”

“Oh. I’m sorry about that,” AOC responded. “They used to be on there. Let me go in and check and see if I can add them.

“I’m sorry about that. They used to be there. I guess they fell off, but I’ll put them on right now.”

And she did. Problem solved.

AOC apologizes for not having pronouns in her Instagram bio pic.twitter.com/ZUPnZ8ot2E — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 8, 2022

This may seem like a small issue, an aberration steaming up from the bitter cauldrons of wokeness. But the pronoun issue from transgenderism can cause real damage.

In responding to the End Wokeness tweet containing the video of AOC, an individual known as Reasonable Takes tweeted: “Had a newer hire at my work ask me to put mine [pronouns] in my signature block for emails. I laughed and said no. Then I had to explain to HR for half an hour why I don’t have a mental disorder. I can’t reach retirement fast enough.”

Had a newer hire at my work ask me to put mine in my signature block for my emails. I laughed and said no. Then I had to explain to HR for half an hour why I don’t have a mental disorder. I can’t reach retirement fast enough. — Reasonable Takes (@TheSportsGuru5) November 8, 2022

What??? An individual must provide defense to the political officers of the human resources department on why not using pronouns can represent a mental disorder?

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines is not only monitoring employee’s private social media accounts but there are reports that “several workers have been summoned to ‘fact-finding’ meetings over pronouns that the company urges employees to use with transgender coworkers,” according to Epoch Times.

So the criticism of AOC’s lack of posted pronouns is not a minor problem for an individual like her, since, as a committed leftist, she is happy admit her problem and comply.

The real danger in the transgender nonsense is that otherwise sensible people will be pressured to spout lies.

It’s much like Orwell’s “1984:” if four fingers are held up and the state says there are five fingers, you’d better say five.

Or, in this case, you need to be willing to spout “he, him, his, she, her, hers” as required.

Or else.

