Commentary
AOC Gives Ridiculous Reason for Getting COVID Vaccine Before Vulnerable Americans

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashes out over deplorable conditions following border facility tours on July 1, 2019.Grossinger / ShutterflyAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashes out over deplorable conditions following border facility tours on July 1, 2019. (Grossinger / Shutterfly)

By Cameron Arcand
Published December 21, 2020 at 3:59pm
New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received the first part of the recently authorized Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, citing national security reasons.

In a video posted to Instagram and to her story, Ocasio-Cortez explained why she is getting early access to the vaccine.

“The COVID vaccine became available to members of Congress last night and we are urged to take it as part of a continuity of governance plan,” she said.

“This actually came from a national security policy and directive to ensure continuity of governance during national emergency.”

Last week, the attending physician to the United States Congress, Dr. Brian Monahan recommended that members of Congress and some Capitol Hill staffers get vaccinated.

“My recommendation to you is absolutely unequivocal: there is no reason why you should defer receiving this vaccine. The benefit far exceeds any small risk,” Monahan said in a letter, Reuters reported.

This recommendation might not look great to many Americans, but it makes sense when many congressmen are older.

However, why would Ocasio-Cortez, who is 31 and presumptively healthy, get the vaccine so early?

Ocasio-Cortez prides herself on being a voice for the vulnerable, so what is different in this scenario?

Should young people get earlier access to the vaccine?

There are likely plenty of congressmen and staffers who are at a significantly higher risk for getting more intense cases of coronavirus, and she probably would have been better off saving it for them at first.

Republican Senator Rand Paul tweeted his plan on Monday to not take the vaccine right now, and even criticized the New York congresswoman for getting hers.

“I was asked about getting vaccinated with others in Congress: It is inappropriate for me – who has already gotten the virus/has immunity – to get in front of elderly/healthcare workers. Same goes for AOC or any young healthy person. They should be among last, not first,” Paul said.

It is perfectly reasonable why an older member of Congress would take the vaccine, especially given the recommendation.

But it is difficult to understand why younger members would when those doses could potentially go to older staffers or to local hospitals and nursing homes.

Just like the debates over masks and social distancing, expect the same over who gets the vaccine to rage on these next few months.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
