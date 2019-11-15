AOC: Impeachment 'About Preventing a Potentially Disastrous' 2020 Election Outcome

It has become apparent that a substantial portion of those on the left simply can’t abide the thought of President Donald Trump serving a second term in the White House, and they are prepared to do whatever is necessary to prevent that from happening.

It would seem, by virtue of commentary offered up in a CNN interview on Wednesday by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, that the current ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president is one such avenue being pursued.

The freshman congresswoman spoke with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in the aftermath of the day’s first public impeachment hearings in the House, which didn’t go quite as well as Democrats had probably hoped.

Following some nonsensical remarks that blamed Trump for starting the whole discussion around “quid pro quos” with regard to his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ocasio-Cortez said, “What we’re centrally focused on is, really, him using the power of the United States government to engage in extortion of a foreign government in order to intervene in our elections.”

“And so I think that’s our message, the fact that he undermined national security, that he is trying to undermine our elections, that he is engaged in flagrant abuse of power, should be a concern to all Americans who believe in the rule of law in the United States of America,” she added.

Blitzer noted that Ocasio-Cortez had been in support of impeaching Trump since before she even took office and pointed out that her prior reasoning for such had been Trump’s alleged profiting off the presidency and supposed misconduct during the Robert Mueller-led special counsel investigation. He asked what it would mean if those allegations, among others, weren’t incorporated into a broad set of articles of impeachment that went beyond just the Ukraine issue.

“Well, I think many of those considerations will be taken up by the Judiciary Committee when all of this evidence is brought forth, so we’ll see,” she replied. “I personally do believe that the president has engaged in flagrant violations of the emoluments clause. I’m concerned that we would allow this corruption to continue.”

“But at the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus, and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House,” the congresswoman added.

Ocasio-Cortez stated that she believed there needed to be congressional investigations into the president’s purported violations of the emoluments clause, particularly with respect to allegations of his alleged enrichment by “suspicious stops” that had been made at his properties around the globe by government officials and employees on foreign trips.

“But we also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections,” the congresswoman said, alluding to the allegation that Trump had sought Ukraine’s help in “interfering” in the upcoming election by way of investigating allegations of corruption involving former Vice President — and 2020 candidate — Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“This is not just about something that has occurred, this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year,” she said.

That last remark from Ocasio-Cortez about “preventing a potentially disastrous outcome” from happening in 2020 could be taken in two different ways. The first involves the accusation that Trump had encouraged Ukraine to meddle in the elections with the requested Biden investigations, foreign election interference that must be prevented from occurring.

While that may be exactly what she was inferring in her remark, it is arguably just as likely that the “potentially disastrous outcome” she hoped to prevent was President Trump’s re-election, which the left would undoubtedly view as an unmitigated disaster if he were to have another four years in office to continue implementing his own agenda while undoing and blocking their own.

In May of this year, Democrat Texas Rep. Al Green bluntly told an MSNBC host that “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.” That line of thinking aligns remarkably well with what Ocasio-Cortez had to say on Wednesday.

It would seem that the Democrats are willing to use the sacred and scarcely-used power of impeachment as nothing more than a partisan tool to interject some “interference” of the domestic variety into the 2020 election for the sole purpose of overriding and subjugating the political will of the American people — a dangerous precedent that can’t be allowed to happen.

