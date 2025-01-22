Share
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

AOC Latest to Claim Elon Used Nazi Gesture, Quickly Gets Reminded of Her Hypocrisy

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 22, 2025 at 6:25am
Live by the Nazi comparison, die by the Nazi comparison.

This, alas, is a lesson Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York learned a bit late. She was one of the many who took to social media on Monday to claim that Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute during his remarks at President Donald Trump’s post-inaugural rally. Never mind that, when the alleged “sieg heil” was viewed in context, it was clear Musk was pointing to his heart and extending his hand to the audience.

He’d put his hand out in a way that could be construed, in a bad-faith fashion, as a Nazi salute. Therefore, he was a Nazi. QED.

Well, if that’s the case, turns out that AOC is a Hitler booster, as well. Who knew?

In case you missed it, the moment came as Musk thanked supporters of Trump during the Monday event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., shortly after Trump was sworn in.

The gesture, as he made clear, was him putting his arm on his heart and then pointing it toward the audience: “My heart goes out to you,” he said.

Well, as it turns out, the media weren’t going to paint it that way, often denuding it of context entirely or glossing over it when they reported it.

When the Anti-Defamation League — a liberal Jewish group, mind you — defended Musk, AOC was livid.

“Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity,” AOC said.

“People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all.”

Now, never mind the fact that the ADL knows way more about Jewish affairs and anti-Semitism than AOC does. Also never mind the fact that AOC pals around with several very real and unapologetic anti-Semites in her soi-disant “squad.” And also never mind the fact that if Elon Musk is a covert Nazi, he’s certainly managed to hide it extraordinarily well for the 53 years he’s been on earth — especially given that he toured Auschwitz with his Orthodox Jewish acquaintance Ben Shapiro, which is generally not something that hardcore Goebbels lovers do:

Let’s forget all that and remember that AOC loves doing the “seig heil” salute, too:

Care to belt out a round of “Deutschland Über Alles” for us, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez?

X users certainly had fun with this, adopting the voice of the triggered liberal:

And, as it turns out, there are a lot of Nazi politicians. Or, at least, politicians who occasionally make arm gestures. The fiends.

Of course, this is all patently ridiculous, and AOC knows it. Indeed, one is surprised she can keep a straight face through all of this; kudos to her. That being said, if she ever wonders why she’s considered one of the most unserious, insubstantial figures on Capitol Hill, she need look no further than this.

The media needs a controversy to juice ratings, so we can’t be terribly surprised CNN and PBS made a big deal out of this. What’s her excuse? She’s an elected official charged with getting stuff done, not perpetuating a nontroversy and trying to connect someone in Donald Trump’s orbit to the NSDAP for the 6,273,078th time. (Rough estimate.) “Republicans are Nazis” is the “fetch” of the political world: Stop trying to make it happen. It’s not going to happen. Unless you, AOC, want to apologize for the four “seig heils” we counted in that video.

We didn’t think so.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




