Live by the Nazi comparison, die by the Nazi comparison.

This, alas, is a lesson Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York learned a bit late. She was one of the many who took to social media on Monday to claim that Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute during his remarks at President Donald Trump’s post-inaugural rally. Never mind that, when the alleged “sieg heil” was viewed in context, it was clear Musk was pointing to his heart and extending his hand to the audience.

He’d put his hand out in a way that could be construed, in a bad-faith fashion, as a Nazi salute. Therefore, he was a Nazi. QED.

Well, if that’s the case, turns out that AOC is a Hitler booster, as well. Who knew?

In case you missed it, the moment came as Musk thanked supporters of Trump during the Monday event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., shortly after Trump was sworn in.

The gesture, as he made clear, was him putting his arm on his heart and then pointing it toward the audience: “My heart goes out to you,” he said.

Well, as it turns out, the media weren’t going to paint it that way, often denuding it of context entirely or glossing over it when they reported it.

Billionaire Elon Musk gave what appeared to be a fascist salute Monday while making a speech at the post-inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump at the Capital One Arena. “Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just… pic.twitter.com/K8Fo0sdozL — PBS News (@NewsHour) January 20, 2025

Historian of fascism here. That was a Nazi salute – and a very belligerent one too https://t.co/PB9sFCVJGA — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) January 20, 2025

NEW: CNN suggests Elon Musk made a Nazi salute during Trump’s event at Capitol One arena, purposely leaves out Musk’s comments when he said his heart goes out to the crowd. CNN: “It’s a salute. It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it… pic.twitter.com/LDoWQODod4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025

When the Anti-Defamation League — a liberal Jewish group, mind you — defended Musk, AOC was livid.

“Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity,” AOC said.

“People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all.”

Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity. People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all. https://t.co/0gLdMCU3UV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2025

Now, never mind the fact that the ADL knows way more about Jewish affairs and anti-Semitism than AOC does. Also never mind the fact that AOC pals around with several very real and unapologetic anti-Semites in her soi-disant “squad.” And also never mind the fact that if Elon Musk is a covert Nazi, he’s certainly managed to hide it extraordinarily well for the 53 years he’s been on earth — especially given that he toured Auschwitz with his Orthodox Jewish acquaintance Ben Shapiro, which is generally not something that hardcore Goebbels lovers do:

Elon Musk just last year traveled with Ben Shapiro to Auschwitz and then Israel to learn about the Holocaust and Jewish history. Anyone trying to portray him as a Nazi is intentionally misleading the public. It was a stupid hand gesture, not an intentional Nazi salute. pic.twitter.com/rUOZ0HWHNR — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 20, 2025

Let’s forget all that and remember that AOC loves doing the “seig heil” salute, too:

Performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity. Any comment @AOC? https://t.co/gsgUGt8c4g pic.twitter.com/Vs6npp8euj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Care to belt out a round of “Deutschland Über Alles” for us, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez?

X users certainly had fun with this, adopting the voice of the triggered liberal:

I’m literally shaking — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Me too — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

And, as it turns out, there are a lot of Nazi politicians. Or, at least, politicians who occasionally make arm gestures. The fiends.

I’m Jewish. That was not a Nazi salute by Elon and anyone claiming otherwise while ignoring all of these is a clown 🤡 pic.twitter.com/9NWQJd0wLl — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) January 21, 2025

Of course, this is all patently ridiculous, and AOC knows it. Indeed, one is surprised she can keep a straight face through all of this; kudos to her. That being said, if she ever wonders why she’s considered one of the most unserious, insubstantial figures on Capitol Hill, she need look no further than this.

The media needs a controversy to juice ratings, so we can’t be terribly surprised CNN and PBS made a big deal out of this. What’s her excuse? She’s an elected official charged with getting stuff done, not perpetuating a nontroversy and trying to connect someone in Donald Trump’s orbit to the NSDAP for the 6,273,078th time. (Rough estimate.) “Republicans are Nazis” is the “fetch” of the political world: Stop trying to make it happen. It’s not going to happen. Unless you, AOC, want to apologize for the four “seig heils” we counted in that video.

We didn’t think so.

