Parler Share
News
Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, both backed the bipartisan Restoring Faith in Government Act on Tuesday.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, both backed the bipartisan Restoring Faith in Government Act on Tuesday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images; Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

AOC and Matt Gaetz Team Up to Introduce Bipartisan Bill That Nancy Pelosi Will Hate

 By Richard Moorhead  May 2, 2023 at 3:12pm
Parler Share

Two lawmakers are forming an unlikely alliance to address a longstanding ethics concern in Congress.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Matt Gaetz are sponsoring the bipartisan Restoring Faith in Government Act.

Ocasio-Cortez identifies as a democratic socialist, whereas Gaetz is a MAGA Republican.

The law would prohibit members of Congress and their dependents from trading in individual stocks while serving in office.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick touted both Gaetz and Ocasio-Cortez as sponsors of the legislation in a Tuesday news release.

Trending:
Things Get Weird After ABC Reporter Asks Voter What She Likes About Biden - And This Wasn't Even the Worst of It

“We must move forward on issues that unite us, including our firm belief that trust in government must be restored, and that Members of Congress, including their dependents, must be prohibited from trading in stocks while they are serving in Congress and have access to sensitive, inside information,” Fitzpatrick said of the legislation.

“This is basic common sense and basic Integrity 101.”

Fitzpatrick, himself a Pennsylvania Republican, is also joined by Illinois Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi in sponsoring the legislation.

The bill amounts to a thumb of the nose of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — who is one of Congress’ most prolific profiteers off of the stock market.

The ex-speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi has cashed in millions through stock sales — some of which are affected by legislation voted upon in the House of Representatives.

The Pelosis have been criticized for what resembles a blatant conflict of interest — a loophole that the bipartisan stock bill would put an end to.

Gaetz framed the legislation as a solution to concerns over congressional insider trading.

Related:
Trans Lawmaker Suspended for Attacks on Colleagues Files Lawsuit to Regain Position

“When Members have access to classified information, we should not be trading in the stock market on it,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the legislation in Fitzpatrick’s news release.

“It’s really that simple.”

Pelosi initially opposed attempts to regulate congressional stock trading, only to acquiesce as calls for an end to the practice grew louder in volume, according to CNBC.

The law wouldn’t prohibit members of Congress from owning exchange-traded funds, rather than individual stocks.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Greg Gutfeld Gives Amazing Defense of Tucker Carlson, Calls His Haters 'Hall Monitor Failures'
AOC and Matt Gaetz Team Up to Introduce Bipartisan Bill That Nancy Pelosi Will Hate
Desperate Bud Light Is Now Literally Giving Beer Away as Mulvaney Backlash Continues: Report
What's Tucker Carlson Doing Next? We Know Where He's Headed to Later This Week
Judge Orders Hunter Biden to Answer Tough Questions, Blasts His Legal Team for Excessive Secrecy
See more...

Conversation