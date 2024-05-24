Share
Commentary

AOC Mocked Trump for His Plans to Hold a Rally in the Bronx, But She's Not Laughing After Last Night

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  May 24, 2024 at 10:25am
You know that the Democrats are worried when the party that wants to take God out of everything suddenly starts praying.

Former President Trump held a massive rally in, of all places, South Bronx, New York, on Thursday, and it had New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling on the heavens in despair.

The Bronx native retweeted a post on X on Thursday which predicted that Crotona Park, where the rally was held, would be a “muddy MESS tonight for the Trump rally.”

“God is good,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, adding a praying hands emoji.

Turns out, not only was Ocasio-Cortez taking the Lord’s name in vain, but she turned out to be completely wrong about the muddy mess.

Pictures and videos reveal that the skies cleared up and the rally at Crotona Park drew several thousand supporters, with attendees lining up in the overflow spaces just for a glimpse of the former president.

(According to the New York Post‘s law enforcement sources, 8,000 to 10,000 people attended the rally.)

WARNING: The following post contains language that some readers may find disturbing.

“We’re going to bring safety back to our streets. We’re going to bring success back to our schools. We’re going to bring prosperity back to every neighborhood in every borough of the greatest city in our land. We’re going to reduce taxes. We’re going to bring businesses and big taxpayers back to New York,” Trump told the crowd, per CBS News.

The outlet also noted that Trump said his policies would particularly benefit black and Hispanic communities, stating, “The biggest negative impact is against our Black population and against our Hispanic population who are losing their jobs, losing their housing, losing everything they can lose.”

Former New York State Senator and Democrat turned Trump-supporter Reverend Rubén Díaz was called up on stage with Trump during the rally, and he had a few words about Ocasio-Cortez’s “prophecy.”

“I want to tell AOC….” Diaz said, as the crowds erupted into boos at the sound of her name. “This morning she intended to become a prophet and she said, ‘even God doesn’t want Trump in the Bronx because it’s going to rain.'”

“Madam prophet AOC,” Diaz said, mockingly, “You have become a false prophet. Look at what a beautiful day.”

“That means,” he added, “not only you guys [the crowd] want Trump in the Bronx, because if we are going to measure it up [by] the weather, then I would say humbly, that even God want [Trump] in the Bronx.”

Ocasion-Cortez also told Spectrum News on Thursday that Trump was trying to “trick” Bronx residents but that they knew better.

“This is an attempt, I think, to trick some of our folks here, but I think the Bronx knows better,” she said, according to videos captured by Mediaite.

But many Trump supporters at the rally had some unfavorable things to say about the Congresswoman.

“You need to tell her that she need to stay out of the Bronx,” one supporter said, while many others remarked that AOC has “done nothing for the Bronx.”

Even CNN had to admit that not only was the rally in the Bronx a success, but that — unlike some other rallies where people come from all over the country to see Trump — the attendees of this rally were mostly residents of the deep, deep blue New York borough.

Bronx residents expressed their excitement at having Trump come to their borough, one resident remarking that while other presidents have come to more affluent parts of the Bronx, Trump “came to Morrisania, South Bronx — the hood hood. So, I respect that.”

The success of the Trump rally in deep blue New York proves that the stark difference between the country under Trump versus under Biden is having a deep impact even in the bluest cities.

Ocasio-Cortez grossly miscalculated the anger and frustration many Bronx residents are feeling over the economy and the focus on illegal immigrants rather than New Yorkers themselves.

The tide is turning all over the country, and as Ocasio-Cortez has seen, praying for your opponent’s failure is not the best way to turn it back.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the director of content on a Republican congressional campaign and writes content for a popular conservative book franchise.
Conversation