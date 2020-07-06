Far-left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not appreciate it when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz proclaimed that “Dems support the riots. The vandals. The anarchists. That’s their base. And they’re terrified to offend them.”

According to Ocasio-Cortez, the fact that Joe Biden, a so-called moderate, is the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee proves that her party is not radical.

Yes, that is precisely why the party nominated… Joe Biden https://t.co/ZFx5YAnd9b — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2020

Cruz made it clear that he was not buying it.

After referring to Ocasio-Cortez as “the base he’s terrified of,” the senator proceeded to ask her if she supported a series of radical positions including tearing down statues of the Founding Fathers and Abraham Lincoln, destroying Mount Rushmore, “defunding” the police, supporting the development of autonomous zones such as “CHOP,” and “ANTIFA mob violence.”

You’re the base he’s terrified of. Do you support: 1) Tearing down statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson & Abraham Lincoln? 2) Destroying Mt. Rushmore. 3) Abolishing the police. 4) Acquiescing to “autonomous” lawless zones like CHAZ/CHOP? 5) ANTIFA mob violence? https://t.co/qJCM6Z7yjt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2020

Cruz definitely came up with a good list but he neglected to mention abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an idea that Ocasio-Cortez enthusiastically supports.

No matter who leads the Democratic ticket, the heart of the modern Democratic Party rests with these radical positions.

The idea of “tearing down statues of George Washington,” once an unthinkable proposal, has already received at least tepid support from mainstream Democratic politicians.

During an appearance on cable news over the weekend, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a vice-presidential contender, said Americans should “listen to the argument” about removing statues honoring America’s first president.

Duckworth also seemed to imply that “destroying Mt. Rushmore” would be justified because it is located “on ground that was stolen from Native Americans.”

The fact that Duckworth expressed a desire to dress up as Mount Rushmore just five years ago indicates just how far left the Democratic Party has moved in that time.

All dressd up as historic figures.I just coverd myself in Stars&Stripes.Next year I’m going as Mt.Rushmore! #Murica http://t.co/81LENocKij — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) July 4, 2015

As for “abolishing the police,” this nightmare scenario has already become a reality in New York City and Minneapolis, as both cities have decided to slash their police departments and budgets fully or in part.

Thankfully, polling has found the overwhelming majority of Americans reject this radical idea.

AOC’s tweet mocking Cruz for calling the Democrats radical fails to acknowledge that the “moderate” Biden has moved left in an attempt to appease the radical wing of his party.

After all, the Democratic nominee abandoned his support of the Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer funding of abortions, in order to please the rabidly pro-abortion base.

Speaking of abortion, Democrats have made it clear that pro-life voices are not welcome in their party.

Earlier this year, Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the few remaining pro-life Democrats in Congress, lost his primary to pro-abortion challenger Marie Newman.

The Democrats’ enthusiastic support of Black Lives Matter indicates that they have no problem with the implementation of radical ideology. Nothing is more radical than working to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement.”

Black Lives Matter supports doing just that, yet left-wing politicians in New York City and Washington, D.C., have still rushed to name streets after the organization anyway.

If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez really wants to prove that the Democratic Party is not radical, she should try answering Cruz’s questions. The fact that she has not speaks volumes.

