Looks like half of “The Squad” — D.C.’s quartet of Democratic congresswomen infamous for their hyper-liberal political agenda — have attempted to invigorate the American gamer to get out their vote by, well, gaming.

On Tuesday, Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota joined a group of popular streamers on Twitch, a streaming service mostly dedicated to broadcasting live playthroughs of video games, but is also used for broader purposes such as musical performances and political commentary.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, one of these streamers who helped put together the online event is Hasan Piker — a Twitch political commentator and YouTube vlogger infamous in his own right for saying “America deserved 9/11.”

Piker is also known as a contributor for the YouTube and television outlet The Young Turks, headed by his uncle, Cenk Uygur. Last year, as reported by The Wrap, Piker was forced to use an interview with his uncle to walk back comments Piker made while live-streaming on Aug. 20, 2019:

“America deserved 9/11, dude. F— it, I’m saying it.”

Yeah, not a good look.

This is someone Ocasio-Cortez and Omar — American representatives — willingly joined in a live-stream in order to revel in the spirit of fulfilling our civic duty as Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

In other words, to vote out President Donald Trump.

“Join me, @pokimanelol, @hasanthehun, & more on Twitch TONIGHT as we help folks make a voting plan… and officially declare orange sus on Among Us,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“Sus” meaning suspicious in the context of the game “Among Us” where players must vote out the most suspicious among them one-by-one until the two “Imposter” players are successfully removed from the game, resulting in victory.

Join me, @pokimanelol, @hasanthehun, & more on Twitch TONIGHT as we help folks make a voting plan at https://t.co/TskRLfhCt3 and officially declare orange sus on Among Us 🍊 Tune in 9pm tonight at https://t.co/nZap5fuerN https://t.co/HeKMeDDjXf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2020

Piker also did his his part in promoting the event via Twitter:

But that’s not all Piker said on Aug. 20 of last year: Minutes before he made such a brazen comment about one of America’s greatest tragedies, he poked fun at Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s missing eye — which he had lost in military combat while serving as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan.

You would think someone who makes a living running his mouth and has plenty of experience publicly debating well-known political talking heads would have a semblance of rhetorical finesse, especially when it comes to our wounded veterans.

Turns out he didn’t that day: “[Crenshaw] has the understanding of foreign policy of, like, a 12-year-old. What the f—,” Piker stated.

“What the f— is wrong with this dude? Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f—ing soldier – f—ed his eye hole with their d—?”

Still, not a good take, buddy.

So, Uncle Uygur had to publicly pull him by the ear so that he could walk back his tasteless and sorry excuse of a political take.

“I should have used more precise and better use of the language there,” Piker said. “…I know that I was inappropriate.”

Piker framed the comment as satirical in the context that he believes America, the country, not Americans, the citizens, brought the attack upon itself because of the U.S.’s involvement in the Middle East.

He had tweeted the same justification on Twitter prior to his public interview with Uygur:

we supplied arms to and trained bin laden. we destabilized the region long before 911. and now we’re stuck in perpetual war, which dan crenshaw was trying to justify in that clip. it’s exactly this kind of attitude that has sent thousands of young men and women overseas to die. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 21, 2019

But Rep. Omar’s own 9/11 comments don’t stray too far from the failed rhetoric we’ve seen from Piker.

As reported by Business Insider, Omar made the following comment last year at a Council on American-Islamic Relations event:

“For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen, and frankly I’m tired of it and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” Omar declared. “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Some people did something? I guess the loss of thousands of American lives at the hands of terrorists isn’t worth remembering enough to relay during a meeting of a group that bills itself as an advocate for Muslim Americans.

And Ocasio-Cortez defended Omar’s comments by claiming it was a Republican “incitement of violence against progressive women of color,” as reported by The Associated Press.

Although we might be baffled by how our own American representatives could involve themselves in a campaign event co-hosted by the likes of Piker, isn’t it interesting how the three of them have each stated or defended graceless comments about an American tragedy?

As they say, birds of a feather …

