AOC Pits Herself Directly Against Chuck Schumer with Far-Left Endorsement in Crucial Senate Race

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, has split with Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in next month’s Michigan primary for a U.S. Senate seat.

Ocasio-Cortez is backing Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive. Schumer is backing Rep. Haley Stevens, a more moderate Democrat, according to The New York Times.

“Despite our ideological differences and whatever disagreements there are in the party, every single one of us sees this moment as existential,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And I think many people are willing to put aside differences in order to give us the best chance at winning. And I think that Abdul gives us that right now,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez’s intervention, her first in a Senate primary this year, comes after far-left Democrats won big in New York City congressional primaries and Colorado Democrats veered to the left in a recent primary.

If elected, El-Sayed would be the first Muslim senator.

Ocasio-Cortez praised El-Sayed’s communication skills.

“Just like it’s extremely challenging to run candidates that can’t raise money, it’s also just as challenging to run a candidate that can’t message online,” she said. “I think we’ve now kind of crossed this Rubicon where online and digital messaging is no longer a niche. It is a core competency, just like any other.”

Republican Mike Rogers, a former member of Congress, will face the winner. Rogers lost in 2024 to Sen. Elissa Slotkin by less than 20,000 votes.

El-Sayed said establishment Democrats oppose him.

“I think too many establishment Democrats are more afraid that I will win,” he said. “That’s really what they’re trying to avoid.”

Schumer, he said, “doesn’t want to see me on the inside of the U.S. Senate.”

He said he would attack “the kind of politics where we take money from corporations and AIPAC to run milquetoast campaigns and don’t say anything about the problems that everyday people are facing.”

Ocasio-Cortez deflected any talk of a rift with Schumer.

“I don’t really see this through that lens,” she said. “It’s natural to not be in agreement 100 percent of the time on 100 percent of decisions.”

AOC has spent her career taking on the powerful on behalf of everyday people, and she has shown all of us what courageous, smart, values-driven leadership looks like. I’m deeply honored to earn her endorsement. Onward to victory. 2018➡️2026 pic.twitter.com/5U149jlP44 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) July 2, 2026

“AOC has spent her career taking on the powerful on behalf of everyday people, and she has shown all of us what courageous, smart, values-driven leadership looks like. I’m deeply honored to earn her endorsement. Onward to victory,” El-Sayed posted on X.

The Michigan race comes against a backdrop of expectations that Schumer may have to defend his Senate seat against Ocasio-Cortez in 2028.

Lupe Todd-Medina, a Brooklyn-based political strategist, said the contest is looming, according to The Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez’s name, she said, “was already on the tongues of Democratic voters for some time, but it also is being talked about in the sense of, is Senator Schumer going to retire, and if he doesn’t retire, the name that comes up who will challenge him has been Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, has always been the name. I actually have not heard another name.”

“You’re seeing a change in the people that are being elected, and the people that are being elected are the people that want to see change across the board, so that would include Senator Schumer,” Todd-Medina said.

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