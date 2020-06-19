SECTIONS
AOC Primary Challenger Accuses Her of Being a 'Temperamental Princess' After Debate Incident

By Erin Coates
Published June 19, 2020 at 2:08pm
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s primary challenger accused the New York Democrat of behaving like a “temperamental princess” after she refused to take the debate stage until reporters and audience members left.

The incident occurred during Wednesday’s Parkchester Times 14th Congressional Debate among candidates Michelle Caruso-Cabrera and Badrun Khan and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

Caruso-Cabrera said that Ocasio-Cortez was not behaving like “an elected Member of Congrees” when she “demanded that reporters and audience members leave the room before she took the stage.”

“AOC is clearly in favor of censorship. She is not a Democrat. She is not even a Democratic Socialist. She is a Socialist,” Caruso-Cabrera wrote on Facebook.

Caruso-Cabrera is running as a Democrat to replace Ocasio-Cortez and previously was a CNBC contributor for over 20 years, according to Ballotpedia.

However, Caruso-Cabrera was registered as a Republican until 2015, Business Insider reported.

“She threw out residents of the 14th Congressional District who wanted to attend this debate. She threw out reporters who have put themselves and their families at risk day and night these past two months covering breaking stories related to COVID and social justice,” Caruso-Cabrera continued.

“Like a petulant child, AOC refused to take the stage until all of these individuals were removed from the room. What kind of representative does that?”

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez will win her primary election?

The Parkchester Times reported that it had a hard time getting Ocasio-Cortez to even commit to participating in the debate.

The editor wrote that he only got her to agree when he went to her campaign office to request a poster to place in her chair because she wouldn’t be there.

“AOC is acting like a spoiled, out-of-touch Hollywood celebrity. She is obviously unable to defend her record, and frightened that she will lose next week’s Democratic primary,” Caruso-Cabrera wrote.

“She refused to participate in this debate until journalists shamed her into doing it…and boy, did she get her revenge on all of them tonight by having them tossed out of the debate hall.”

Caruso-Cabrera also posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

While Ocasio-Cortez has not directly addressed this attack, she did retweet a Business Insider article that multiple Wall Street executives had made donations to the campaign of Caruso-Cabrera.

“She is a joke of a representative, and that’s why I am going to defeat her on Tuesday. It’s time to deliver real results for the Bronx and Queens,” Caruso-Cabrera wrote.

The Western Journal reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

