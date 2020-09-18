Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has had a nearly five decade-long career of few accomplishments in Washington.

A lifelong also-ran, the former Delaware senator somehow ascended to become vice president — a position he held for eight years.

Biden, an old-school Democrat, was likely chosen in 2008 as then-candidate Barack Obama’s running mate to shore up voting blocs needed to secure a victory for Obama in the general election, and it proved a winning strategy — twice.

With his folksy demeanor and his penchant for misspeaking, Biden posed no threat to Obama politically.

But the 77-year-old now poses a grave danger to the country’s founding principles.

TRENDING: Breaking: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Biden is continually being pushed further left by his party’s more radical wing.

Depending on who you ask, Biden is also suffering from a cognitive decline that makes him ripe for manipulation, and radical, far-left Democrats appear to be embracing that.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is apparently among those within the Democratic Party who don’t favor Biden’s moderate track record, but she signaled Tuesday she feels the candidate can “likely” be pushed to the left.

Like a shark, she smells blood in the water.

Do you think President Donald Trump will be re-elected over former Vice President Joe Biden in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (31 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

During a conversation outside of the U.S. Capitol, AOC shared her view of Biden with Just the News.

The New York York Democrat was quite transparent regarding her belief that Biden can be swayed to embrace the radical politics of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and others.

“I think, overall, we can likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues,” AOC said.

She said: ”I think foreign policy is an enormous area where we can improve. Immigration is another one. Criminal justice is another area where we can pursue a lot of progressive direction. There are some areas where we just fundamentally disagree, but that’s OK. I think it’s important to acknowledge that we can have, in some cases, very large disagreements — it doesn’t mean that we’re trying to undermine the party or undermine each other. It means that we’re trying to do what’s best for people in the country.”

RELATED: AOC Whines and Complains After President Trump Gets Historic Endorsement

While she described Biden as “stubborn” on health care reform, AOC added: “We’ll see what progress that we’re able to make on issues like immigration and criminal justice reform.”

Petty policy disagreements aside — for now — Ocasio-Cortez said: “Our main priority is to make sure that the vice president is successful and victorious in November so that we can have those kinds of conversations in the first place from a more effective stance with him in the White House.”

Let’s go over that initial statement another time: AOC said she believes Biden can “likely” be pushed “in a more progressive direction.”

The freshman congresswoman, a democratic socialist hardliner, essentially confirmed speculation regarding why Biden was chosen by party elites to lead the Democrats to the White House in November.

Democrats see the 77-year-old as a blank palette who can be pressured or puppeteered into leading the way in enacting the left’s radical policy proposals on health care, energy, criminal justice reform and the economy.

But Biden still has his record as a relative moderate intact.

Talk of Biden, who can hardly speak coherently for prolonged periods of time, being a proxy or a “Trojan horse” for socialism, as President Donald Trump has described him, suddenly doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

Biden is an empty vessel.

Trump and his surrogates have been saying it, and they’re right:

WATCH: AOC just promised she can “likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues.” She’ll be controlling Joe Biden. Biden is too weak to stand up the radical left and they all know it. pic.twitter.com/ct2xaXp2xw — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2020

She’s telling the truth here. https://t.co/beBGUeXtEf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 17, 2020

California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, hinted at it this week when she referred to “a Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States.”

Speculation that Biden is indeed a Trojan horse for the left’s radical vision for America has been given more credence.

Suddenly Biden, one of the most flawed and ineffectual creatures in the Washington swamp, has become the most dangerous man in modern American politics.

With a Democratic victory in November, Harris, a senator more liberal than Sanders, would be a 25th Amendment invocation away from leading the country.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.