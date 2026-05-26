AOC Quietly Takes First Steps Toward Potential 2028 Presidential Run: Report

It’s not what Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York says about her 2028 plans that matters, according to a new report. It’s what she’s doing.

According to Axios, Ocasio-Cortez is busy raising her profile and “making new moves” as she crosses the country to support progressive candidates.

May took her to Philadelphia for a far-left Democrat, Alabama to speak about voting rights, and Georgia for speeches at rallies aimed at black voters.

She has also been issuing endorsements for candidates, and is heading this week for Montana to campaign for congressional candidate Sam Forstag.

Ocasio-Cortez is also talking about issues far removed from her district, taking on a national political tone.

“MAGA is the last dying breath of the confederacy,” she said in Philadelphia.

“In response to a confederacy, we have this moment here of liberation, abolition, and revival of the values that make this country actually great,” she asserted.

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She has said that her “ambition is to change this country.”

In practical terms, it appears that Ocasio-Cortez is still looking at her options.

The 2028 campaign will offer three choices — remain in her safe congressional seat, make a bid for the Senate, or run for the White House.

Axios quoted what it said was a person close to the lawmaker saying there were lofty motives at work.

“The way she will evaluate the decision is really around where she believes she can make the most change,” the source said.

The source said that Ocasio-Cortez takes current polls that are favorable for her with a large grain of salt.

As noted by the New York Post, this year’s travels build upon last year’s tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to rally progressives.

“That has garnered speculation that she is the heir apparent to the 84-year-old Sanders in the progressive lane,” the New York Post noted.

Writing in National Review, Jim Geraghty noted that “when lots of people tell a party’s rising star that he should run for president, he often ends up running for president.”

“There’s no guarantee that four to eight years from now, Democrats will be as enamored with her. Every incentive is to strike when the iron is hot, and if you’re a Democrat, you probably feel pretty good about your odds in 2028 in a national electorate likely to be absolutely exhausted from the Trump era,” he wrote.

“This is not good news for the U.S., which faces a dangerous world now and is likely to face a comparably dangerous world when the next president takes the oath of office on January 20, 2029,” he added.

“In February, when AOC went to the Munich Security Conference, she was asked a very basic yes-or-no question of “would and should the U.S. actually commit U.S. troops to defend Taiwan if China were to [invade]” and answered with incoherent word salad. If the congresswoman had ever put any thought into what the U.S. ought to do in that scenario, she hid it exceptionally well,” he continued.

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