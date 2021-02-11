Despite the fact that her statement was patently false, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has refused to apologize for accusing Ted Cruz of “trying to get me killed.”

After a news conference on Monday, a New York Post reporter asked AOC about her tweet that the Texas Republican “tried to have you murdered at the Capitol riot,” as he put it.

“That’s not the quote and I will not apologize for what I said,” she responded.

There’s only one problem: That is pretty darn close to the quote.

TRENDING: South Bend’s Infrastructure Was So Bad When Buttigieg Was Mayor, Domino’s Had to Help Fill Potholes

On Jan. 28, AOC posted a tweet decrying stock-trading app Robinhood’s decision to block people from buying stocks in certain companies. Cruz quoted the tweet and added, “Fully agree.”

Instead of trying to find common ground and work toward that “unity” that Democrats have been speaking about so highly, AOC decided to launch an unprompted attack on Cruz.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” she tweeted.

“Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.”

That sounds almost exactly like what the reporter said, and yet AOC accused him of misrepresenting her quote.

RELATED: Schumer and AOC Team Up to Announce Taxpayers Now on the Hook for COVID Funerals, Including for Illegal Immigrants

Furthermore, the accusation against Cruz is a lie. Actually, it’s more than that — it’s a lie based on a lie.

The first lie is that Cruz actively incited the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion. Cruz objected to certifying Arizona’s electors for the presidential election, citing possible fraud.

You can agree or disagree with that objection, but it is Cruz’s constitutional right to do so. AOC argues that the mere objection to the vote certification means Cruz is responsible for inciting the incursion into the Capitol, which is a massive leap.

The second lie is that AOC was almost “murdered” during the incursion. In reality, she was not in the Capitol building and was not in danger of being killed.

AOC recounted a story about a Capitol officer entering her office to bring her to safety. She said she did not know whether the man was actually an officer, so she was frightened.

AOC recounting her horrifying experience hiding in her office during the insurrection. “I thought I was going to die…I have never been quieter in my entire life.” pic.twitter.com/t2P6FU3mFU — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 2, 2021

In addition to accusing someone who was trying to help her of harboring “anger and hostility,” she repeated the lie that she was in a near-death encounter.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said. “I have never been quieter in my entire life.”

Of course this was a frightening situation, and I am not saying AOC did not have the right to be scared. However, continuing to push the narrative that she almost died and that Cruz and other Republicans are responsible is completely dishonest.

When a Republican member of Congress makes false claims, they are forced to answer for them. For example, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was recently stripped of her committee assignments despite apologizing for her false claims about 9/11 and school shootings.

Meanwhile, not only does AOC not face any punishment for her lies; she also doesn’t even have to apologize for them. When a reporter tries to confront her, she is allowed to accuse him of misrepresenting her quote, and no one ever follows up.

It is a massive double standard by the establishment media.

Any politician — Republican or Democrat — should be held accountable for what they say. For AOC to get away with lying and refusing to apologize for false attempted murder claims is unacceptable.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.