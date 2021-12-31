On Thursday, New York City recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was soaking in the Florida sun.

According to the National Review, Ocasio-Cortez was spotted maskless in Miami Beach, Florida, on Thursday while dining outdoors at a sushi restaurant.

BREAKING: AOC Spotted in Miami Beach as NYC Reports Record Covid Cases https://t.co/sSNFi2ICQm — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) December 31, 2021

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign Twitter account quickly took note of Ocasio-Cortez’s location.

“Welcome to Florida, AOC!” the account wrote. “We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership.”

Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

Throughout the pandemic, Democrats repeatedly criticized DeSantis for his COVID-19 response. Now, New York City is facing an overwhelming surge despite strict measures over the last two years.

According to WNBC, the city saw nearly 44,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday alone, which was a single-day record for the entire pandemic.

In a separate article, WNBC reported that the state of New York as a whole saw at least 74,207 new cases on Thursday, also a record.

As it turns out, lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates have been unable to control COVID-19. While Ocasio-Cortez has advocated for such measures, she apparently has no problem leaving when things get tough in order to visit the much freer state of Florida.

Now some people may say it is unfair to blame Ocasio-Cortez for leaving during a crisis, given that Congressional members don’t have administrative power in their states.

Sadly for Ocasio-Cortez, her previous actions have also destroyed that line of defense.

After a winter storm in February left millions of Texas residents without power, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico. At the time, Ocasio-Cortez ripped him for taking a “vacation” during a dire time for Texans.

If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace. Texans should continue to demand his resignation. But don’t blame me for this, my points are on Amtrak! 🚊 https://t.co/CAWCgtxQ73 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2021

She was still criticizing him two months later when she rehashed the issue during an argument about the southern border.

“Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico,” she wrote.

Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico. Also you funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you’re complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff. https://t.co/0MI8oU0EtQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2021

Yet as COVID cases surge in her home district, Ocasio-Cortez has completely ignored her own logic and left her state for a conservative one.

Of course, there is an argument to be made that rising cases in New York City do not represent a real “crisis,” given that deaths have remained low. But Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez have assured us that new COVID cases represent life-threatening events that must be taken extremely seriously.

Under Ocasio-Cortez’s reasoning, her district is in huge trouble, and she ought to be doing everything she can to save her constituents from the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad coronavirus. Instead, she’s eating sushi in Florida.

