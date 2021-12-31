Share
AOC Reportedly 'Enjoying a Taste of Freedom' in Florida While Her Constituents See Record COVID Cases

 By Grant Atkinson  December 31, 2021 at 10:11am
On Thursday, New York City recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was soaking in the Florida sun.

According to the National Review, Ocasio-Cortez was spotted maskless in Miami Beach, Florida, on Thursday while dining outdoors at a sushi restaurant.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign Twitter account quickly took note of Ocasio-Cortez’s location.

“Welcome to Florida, AOC!” the account wrote. “We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership.”

Throughout the pandemic, Democrats repeatedly criticized DeSantis for his COVID-19 response. Now, New York City is facing an overwhelming surge despite strict measures over the last two years.

Is AOC a hypocrite?

According to WNBC, the city saw nearly 44,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday alone, which was a single-day record for the entire pandemic.

In a separate article, WNBC reported that the state of New York as a whole saw at least 74,207 new cases on Thursday, also a record.

As it turns out, lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates have been unable to control COVID-19. While Ocasio-Cortez has advocated for such measures, she apparently has no problem leaving when things get tough in order to visit the much freer state of Florida.

Now some people may say it is unfair to blame Ocasio-Cortez for leaving during a crisis, given that Congressional members don’t have administrative power in their states.

Sadly for Ocasio-Cortez, her previous actions have also destroyed that line of defense.

After a winter storm in February left millions of Texas residents without power, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico. At the time, Ocasio-Cortez ripped him for taking a “vacation” during a dire time for Texans.

She was still criticizing him two months later when she rehashed the issue during an argument about the southern border.

“Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico,” she wrote.

Yet as COVID cases surge in her home district, Ocasio-Cortez has completely ignored her own logic and left her state for a conservative one.

Of course, there is an argument to be made that rising cases in New York City do not represent a real “crisis,” given that deaths have remained low. But Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez have assured us that new COVID cases represent life-threatening events that must be taken extremely seriously.

Under Ocasio-Cortez’s reasoning, her district is in huge trouble, and she ought to be doing everything she can to save her constituents from the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad coronavirus. Instead, she’s eating sushi in Florida.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
