Commentary

AOC Roasted for Declaring Martha's Vineyard Migrant Flight a 'Crime Against Humanity'

 By Michael Austin  September 18, 2022 at 11:09am
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York believes the rich should pay their fair share — except for when it comes to taking care of illegal immigrants. In that case, she seems to believe that average-everyday Americans living in small border towns should be the ones picking up the check.

This was made clear on Wednesday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts that describes itself as a “sanctuary” for illegal immigrants, according to the Associated Press.

Martha’s Vineyard is home to Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates and many other prominent celebrities and Democrats, according to Business Insider.

In response to DeSantis’s clever move to make Democrats face the consequences of their policy positions, AOC condemned the act as “crimes against humanity” via Twitter on Friday.

King Charles III Wants to Amend 1937 Regency Act, Issue a Major Change of Roles: Report

“It’s appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees,” she tweeted.

“Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse.”

Apparently, transporting needy, poor illegal immigrants to wealthy communities with the resources to take care of them is a crime against humanity. Who would’ve thought?

Should DeSantis schedule regular migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard?

It’s too bad the Obamas don’t have enough money to take care of illegal migrants themselves.

Oh wait, they do. It’s just that Democrats like AOC are fine with helping those in need, as long as someone else is footing the bill.

In response to AOC’s tweet, several Twitter users pointed out this hypocrisy.

Is AOC Going to Die This Month? Bizarre Line in Latest Interview Raises Questions

DeSantis’s plan to send planeloads of illegals straight to Democrats’ doorsteps was absolutely brilliant. It forces Democrats to finally face the consequences of their own decisions.

If these tweets are any indication, people are waking up. Biden, Harris, AOC and the whole leftist open-borders coalition won’t be able to hide behind their lies any longer.

AOC Roasted for Declaring Martha's Vineyard Migrant Flight a 'Crime Against Humanity'
Conversation