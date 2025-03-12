AOC Runs Mouth Too Fast and Incriminates Herself While Trying to Do Exact Opposite

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cannot help but make a fool of herself.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported watchdog group Americans for Public Trust filed an ethics complaint against AOC, alleging the congresswoman used tax dollars from the Member Representational Allowance for dancing lessons. Although the Post states it’s not clear who “Juan D Gonzalez” is — he received $3,700 for these apparent lessons — AOC also paid $850 to “Bombazo Dance Co Inc,” a Bronx youth dance organization in December.

She also allegedly spent an eye-popping $3,384.74 at a taco restaurant, to boot.

When political commentator Paul A. Szypula brought these accusations (which can be found here on page 1031) to light on social media platform X — the Member Representational Allowance is meant for expenses associated with staffing, office supplies, and travel — AOC shot back and tried to refute the claim, only to be proven wrong.

100% wrong. None of this is taxpayer money, this is an FEC filing. Be loud and wrong about something else. Try again next time — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2025

“100% wrong. None of this is taxpayer money, this is an FEC filing,” she replied. A Federal Election Commission filing for those expenses would mean it came from campaign funds, not tax dollars.

AOC smugly told Szypula, “Be loud and wrong about something else. Try again next time.”

The Post reported they were unable to find references to Gonzales or Bombazo Dance Co Inc in Ocasio-Cortez’s FEC filings for campaign disbursements.

Americans for Public Trust combed through House disbursements for October through December 2024 and also found no such filing.

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has made expenditures from her official office account that she herself contends should have been reported to the FEC, presumably because they were made for campaign purposes,” they wrote in the ethics complaint.

By pointing to the FEC filing in an attempt to explain away the complaint, Ocasio-Cortez only made herself look worse.

It now not only looks like she misappropriated funds, but it brings into question her integrity as she was seemingly caught in a lie about it.

It goes without saying, Ocasio-Cortez probably should’ve just let this one slip without comment. She’s only made the original allegations more damning by trying to score points with her followers by clapping back on X.

And yet, for anyone who has paid attention to her career, Tuesday’s news is not surprising.

This is just how Ocasio-Cortez engages in politics.

Recall a viral clip from July 2019 when she tried to challenge Border Czar Tom Homan on asylum seekers as Ocasio-Cortez confusingly tried to argue that illegal asylum seekers were actually not illegal.

Homan blindsided her by citing the law and stating ports of entry existed if someone wanted to be a legal asylum seeker.

Again, remaining silent would have been best for the New York congresswoman.

A campaign strategist for Ocasio-Cortez should give her that recommendation.

She could become the first politician since Kamala Harris whose approval rating actually goes up by just saying nothing.

