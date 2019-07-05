SECTIONS
AOC Says July 4 Parade Was Poorly Attended, but Then the Pictures Start Rolling in

By Joe Setyon
Published July 5, 2019 at 9:55am
Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York took a shot at President Donald Trump on Friday morning, claiming he wasted money on his “poorly attended” Independence Day parade while holding migrant children “hostage to secure billions for their abusers.”

But Ocasio-Cortez failed to get her facts straight first.

“Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children,” the progressive congresswoman tweeted. “Did he ask Congress for military parade [money]? No.”

“Trump held these kids hostage to secure billions for their abusers. Congress needs to see that,” she concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez’s argument seemed predicated — at least in part — on the assumption that the American people did not want Trump’s “Salute to America” event to happen.

And if the event was “poorly attended,” as Ocasio-Cortez claimed, then she might have a point.

But photos and videos from the day, particularly those from Trump’s address to the National Mall, told a different story.

“The event defied the critics who said the celebration on Thursday would be a partisan political spectacle that would not even attract a significant crowd. CBS, ABC, NBC and MSNBC snubbed the celebration and didn’t air it live, save for their online streaming platforms,” Fox News reported.

Trump’s speech, meanwhile, defied the establishment media narrative that it would be all about politics.

“Trump calls bluff of critics in July 4th speech,” CNN acknowledged.

The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen, meanwhile, noted that “Trump made his critics look small during his ‘Salute to America.'”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
