AOC Says July 4 Parade Was Poorly Attended, but Then the Pictures Start Rolling in

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York took a shot at President Donald Trump on Friday morning, claiming he wasted money on his “poorly attended” Independence Day parade while holding migrant children “hostage to secure billions for their abusers.”

But Ocasio-Cortez failed to get her facts straight first.

“Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children,” the progressive congresswoman tweeted. “Did he ask Congress for military parade [money]? No.”

Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children. Did he ask Congress for military parade💰? No. Trump held these kids hostage to secure billions for their abusers. Congress needs to see that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

“Trump held these kids hostage to secure billions for their abusers. Congress needs to see that,” she concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez’s argument seemed predicated — at least in part — on the assumption that the American people did not want Trump’s “Salute to America” event to happen.

And if the event was “poorly attended,” as Ocasio-Cortez claimed, then she might have a point.

But photos and videos from the day, particularly those from Trump’s address to the National Mall, told a different story.

“The event defied the critics who said the celebration on Thursday would be a partisan political spectacle that would not even attract a significant crowd. CBS, ABC, NBC and MSNBC snubbed the celebration and didn’t air it live, save for their online streaming platforms,” Fox News reported.

in fairness to Trump the crowd size doesn’t appear to be horrible pic.twitter.com/5oTXCrrDTb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2019

Despite the left’s best attempts at destroying a salute to America, the place is PACKED! God bless @realDonaldTrump and god bless America! pic.twitter.com/XznyJBPfO1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 4, 2019

Incredible to see all in attendance to hear our @POTUS speak & celebrate our great nation’s Independence Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2graxKsR5H — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) July 5, 2019

It was wonderful to see our military celebrating #IndependenceDay at the Salute to America. Thank you to our military and their families for their patriotic sacrifices made to protect our great Nation. God bless our troops! pic.twitter.com/pduF8MWFJQ — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 5, 2019

“This is the noble purpose that inspired Abraham Lincoln to rededicate our nation to a new birth of freedom, and to resolve that we will always have a government of, by, and for the people.” – @realDonaldTrump #SaluteToAmerica #4thofJuly #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/lP3bc7dQ8z — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) July 5, 2019

.@AOC, Google “poorly attended.” We don’t think it means what you think it means. 👍 pic.twitter.com/s4c6SiHIWs — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) July 5, 2019

Trump’s speech, meanwhile, defied the establishment media narrative that it would be all about politics.

“Trump calls bluff of critics in July 4th speech,” CNN acknowledged.

The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen, meanwhile, noted that “Trump made his critics look small during his ‘Salute to America.'”

