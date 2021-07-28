AOC Says She Thought She Was Going to Be Raped on Jan. 6 - She Was Never in Capitol Building

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York claimed she was worried she would be “raped” during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion in an unaired CNN interview, and she’s being reminded online that she was not even in the building.

Project Veritas reported Tuesday it had obtained an interview with AOC from an undisclosed CNN source. The interview shows CNN anchor Dana Bash asking the New York Democrat softball questions, and the conversation inevitably ended up on the Capitol incursion.

But in one segment, which was highlighted and shared on Twitter by conservative commentator Matt Walsh, AOC implied that white and conservative election integrity activists converged on Washington, D.C., in January for more than a protest.

She implied that racist, white men might have come to the Capitol to sexually assault her.

“That attack on the Capitol, you know, white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways,” AOC told Bash in a portion of the interview. “There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence.”

“And I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed, I thought other things were going to happen to me as well,” AOC added.

“So, it sounds like what you’re telling me right now is that you didn’t only think you were going to die, you thought you were going to be raped,” Bash said.

“Yeah,” AOC responded with a nod.

AOC says that she thought she was going to be raped on January 6. She was not in the Capitol building. She never encountered any rioters. Utterly shameless. pic.twitter.com/DiIqt7RCvV — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 28, 2021

Walsh noted on Twitter, “AOC says that she thought she was going to be raped on January 6. She was not in the Capitol building. She never encountered any rioters.”

The commentator concluded AOC to be “[u]tterly shameless,” and he’s absolutely correct.

While for most men it is difficult if not impossible to imagine being a survivor of sexual assault, which AOC claims she is, Walsh is over the target. The woman simply has no shame.

This is not to say that victims of rape should be looked down upon or discredited. Sexual assault is a horrific crime — one that has had traumatizing, life-changing effects on women worldwide.

However, AOC, in spite of any previously alleged traumas, is known for making incendiary comments and for relying on embellishments and hyperbole to keep her name in the news cycle. She uses the same tactic to demonize her political opponents as being monsters.

There is no greater way to dehumanize a political movement than to imply that those behind it are nameless, faceless perpetrators of a system of “patriarchy” who showed up at the Capitol in January only to conquer.

The left routinely and falsely labels these people as “insurrectionists,” but AOC upped the ante. She implied that people whose intent was to fight for secure elections were in Washington to conquer her in one of the vilest and most despicable ways possible.

Her comments were a way to label conservatives, and especially white men, as being subhuman animals. No matter what the New York Democrat might have been through in her personal life, her comments were intended to make a political point.

It isn’t clear why the interview never aired, but this remains clear from Jan. 6: AOC was never in the building that day, as many pro-Trump activists stood around and mostly took photos.

AOC spent the “insurrection” at her office in the Cannon building while the “insurrectionists” were in a completely different place. She never came close to encountering a pro-Trump MAGA mob of racist white men seeking to commit atrocities against women.

Her statements to Bash, per usual, were self-serving and attention-seeking.

