AOC Shares ‘Trump Supporters for Ocasio-Cortez’ Message

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday that she had an unexpected encounter with two people who were hanging a sign on the wall outside her office.

The freshman congresswoman said the sign’s message left her astonished.

About an hour ago, I was walking out of my office for the day. There was a man what I believe was his teenage son hanging a small sign they made outside my office (we let people leave well wishes on our wall). Astonishingly, his sign read: “Trump supporters for Ocasio-Cortez.” pic.twitter.com/IjVKbvetEI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

The openly socialist lawmaker has been an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, including saying she would support impeachment proceedings against him.

Ocasio-Cortez said she asked the man how he could support both her and the president.

I somehow got it out: “With all respect sir, how do you… manage to support both of us at the same time?” This is what he said:“I’ve been saying for years that climate change is our most important crisis. You’re one of the only ones who‘s been willing to be decisive on it.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

Then he said, “I like you. I can tell that you are genuine and fighting for us. You’re real and you get it.” I thanked him and his family from the bottom of my heart. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez concluded her story saying, “All of this is to say don’t let any politician, no matter the party, lecture you about what is ‘possible’ or ‘electable.”

“If you don’t understand this man’s sign – or don’t approach it with a desire to – then you do not understand this political moment. The same folks who said Trump was impossible in 2016 are the same ones lecturing on what’s “electable” in 2020. Don’t buy it. Vote your values.”

The Democratic representative then took a jab at politicians who aren’t on board with her climate change agenda.

The forces getting in the way of solving our climate crisis are politicians themselves + lobbyists. It is the willingness to bend to corporate power – the same ones that use coal miners’ plights for a tax break, yet refuse to pay for those same miners’ healthcare for black lung. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

The Green New Deal, Ocasio-Cortez’s $93 trillion resolution to fight climate change, failed to receive any “yes” votes from Republicans or Democrats when the measure was brought up for a vote in the Senate in March.

