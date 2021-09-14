Path 27
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York shows off her "Tax the Rich" dress at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. (Kevin Mazur - MG21 / Getty Images)

AOC Slammed for Wearing 'Tax the Rich' Dress at Event That Costs Tens of Thousands of Dollars Per Ticket

 By Jack Davis  September 14, 2021 at 7:34am
All splash and no class was the verdict delivered on Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after she wore a strapless gown with “Tax the Rich” emblazoned on the back to Monday night’s Met Gala.

The gala, a fundraiser that became a major New York City society event, made its return Monday after being on hiatus due to the coronavirus.

The event comes with a $35,000 ticket price or a fee of $250,000 for a table, according to the Washington Examiner, which noted that the lavish cost might make it seem an unlikely place to find a self-proclaimed socialist.

Actor Michael Rappaport jabbed Ocasio-Cortez for her fashion choice.

“Custom TAX THE RICH dress while at the most elitist event in the world. @aoc will soon be rich with a ginormous production deal from somewhere & done with Politics, guarantee it. Stop treating ANY of these people like celebrities they are public servants that work for US,” he wrote on Instagram.

Many on Twitter sounded off as well.

Tiana Lowe, writing for the Examiner, said the event was not only bad taste but also bad politics.

“And for AOC in particular, it’s an act of political suicide, not in terms of her own electoral fate (good luck explaining why you partied with the girlfriend of the richest man on the planet and Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife!), but for the entire Democratic agenda,” she wrote.

The New York Post editorialized about Ocasio-Cortez’s presence at the event, calling her a “gatecrasher.”

Is Ocasio-Cortez a hypocrite?

“Very droll … until you remember that AOC helped sink Amazon’s new headquarters in Queens that would have brought 25,000 jobs. Long Island City residents would likely trade AOC’s stunt for the economic boom it would have meant for their neighborhood,” the editorial said.

Ocasio-Cortez, of course, had something to say as well.

“We can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions,” she said, according to USA Today. “While the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have some conversations about it.”

The congresswoman also claimed that this was in some way a political event.

Ocasio-Cortez said strutting on the red carpet with the millionaires and billionaires was “incredibly important, because when we talk about supporting working families and when we talk about having fair a tax code, oftentimes those conversations are happening among working and middle-class people.

“I think it’s time that we bring all classes into the conversation about having a fair country.”

In a tweet early Tuesday morning, she offered a further explanation for her appearance at the gala lest “haters get wild flying off the handle,” saying, “New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public.”

