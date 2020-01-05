AOC Speaks Out on Soleimani Killing, Manages To Sound Even Less Informed Than Usual

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proved this week there is absolutely no bottom to the figurative barrel containing her childlike ignorance.

Responding Friday to the U.S. military’s elimination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike at the Baghdad international airport, the New York Democrat seemed to accuse the Trump administration of provoking open war with Iran.

“Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

“Now is the moment to prevent war & protect innocent people,” she added.

Right now is the moment to decide if you are pro-peace or not. The cheerleaders of war, removed from its true cost, will gladly convince you that up is down – just as they did in Iraq in ‘03. But war does not establish peace.

War does not create security.

War endangers us all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

War advocates start off saying “we all want peace, but…” or “it’s too late…” & frame a pro-peace agenda as naïve to realpolitik. Don’t give into this gaslighting. The same folks selling us Iraq and selling us this latest provocation of violence. We cannot repeat this cycle. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

Paying no heed to the sordid details of Soleimani’s past, or official rationale behind the strike, Ocasio-Cortez would go on to suggest her opponents were “gaslighting” the American people into helping lay the foundation for another conflict proportional to that of the Iraq or Afghan War.

“The cheerleaders of war, removed from its true cost, will gladly convince you that up is down — just as they did in Iraq in [2003],” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “But war does not establish peace. War does not create security. War endangers us all.”

“War advocates start off saying ‘we all want peace, but…’ or ‘it’s too late…’ & frame a pro-peace agenda as naïve to realpolitik,” the freshman representative continued. “Don’t give into this gaslighting. The same folks selling us Iraq and selling us this latest provocation of violence.”

“We cannot repeat this cycle,” she added.

First of all, even Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff — the California Democrat who helped spearhead the president’s impeachment last month — was willing to give bare minimum lip service to the fact that Soleimani’s death left the world “better off,” despite criticizing the strike.

You’re telling me so-called “squad” leader Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t even muster the poise of Adam Schiff?

These are low standards, people.

Soleimani was responsible for unthinkable violence and world is better off without him. But Congress didn’t authorize and American people don’t want a war with Iran. All steps must now be taken to protect our forces against the almost inevitable escalation and increased risk. https://t.co/Z4HTnScFg7 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 3, 2020

And still, the truly baffling claim here is that there is not enough nuance to go around in conversations of foreign policy for one to support the precise and certain elimination of a major terrorist threat while opposing full-scale invasion of a Middle Eastern nation.

It goes without saying that no reasonable person wants to see the U.S. engaged in full-scale war with any nation.

But the idea that you are either “pro-peace or not” is a laughably childish falsehood.

Such a worldview is likely par for the course, however, considering Ocasio-Cortez would have just been entering her teen years when Congress approved President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq.

Not to mention the freshman representative’s “life experience” since has involved little more than attending Boston University, an academic institution for liberal trust-fund babies, and slinging drinks as a bartender in Manhattan.

Last I checked, even the most hardline anti-war or isolationist among us celebrated al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s demise in 2011, knowing full-well the surgically precise elimination of a terrorist thug responsible for the deaths of thousands was a net positive, regardless of general feelings toward the war.

But apparently that was different… because it was an achievement of President Barack Obama.

