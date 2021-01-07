Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol was ugly, but what one lawmaker wants to happen next is deeply disturbing as well.

As the nation was still grappling with news of the incursion at the U.S. Capitol that left at least four dead, including one U.S. Air Force veteran shot by police, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the “impeachment and removal” of President Donald Trump, who she claimed “incited an attack on Congress.”

In a series of tweets Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez laid out her plan for action against Trump and lauded Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush’s incendiary resolution incriminating Republican members of Congress.

“Our republic is in great danger, and it is imperiled further without swift action to protect it,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “The President incited an attack on Congress. He is deeply unstable.

“The Cabinet must invoke the 25th amendment. Congress must also pursue impeachment and removal of the President,” she insisted, despite the fact that Trump has less than two weeks left in office.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” Bush wrote in a tweet that Ocasio-Cortez shared in her thread.

Additionally, Congress must pass @RepCori’s resolution to investigate for sanction and expulsion any member of Congress who helped incite this attack on our nation. https://t.co/0mCNm590Uo — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021

“They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion,” Bush added.

Ocasio-Cortez ran with Bush’s idea, following up her provocative tweet with another directly attacking Republican lawmakers.

“Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday,” AOC tweeted, referring to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, even though Cruz condemned the violence. “And how you fundraised off this riot.”

“Both you and Senator Hawley must resign,” she continued, this time targeting Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who some claimed fundraised as the incident was unfolding. “If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion.”

Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021

While it is true that Cruz and Hawley were set to object to the Electoral College vote certification in the joint session of Congress on Wednesday, no elected Republicans — including Trump — called for violence at any time.

The president and others were simply echoing the sentiments of many of the 74.2 million voters who questioned the validity of the 2020 presidential election results.

Rather than join forces with Republicans in condemning the violence, however, Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats are attempting to light the fuse on the powder keg that is currently Washington, D.C., politics.

“The only reason to invoke the 25th Amendment right now is if you want the violence and chaos to get worse,” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh pointed out in a tweet Thursday. “That is the desire of every single person calling for this.

“Trump is out of office in two weeks anyway,” he continued. “Dems want to milk his remaining time for all the chaos its worth.”

The only reason to invoke the 25th Amendment right now is if you want the violence and chaos to get worse. That is the desire of every single person calling for this. Trump is out of office in two weeks anyway. Dems want to milk his remaining time for all the chaos its worth. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 7, 2021

Unfortunately, Ocasio-Cortez and Bush weren’t alone in blaming Republicans for the violence.

President-elect Joe Biden, in a show of the “unity” and “healing” he promised, played the race card in his remarks Thursday, insinuating that the Capitol incident that left a white Trump supporter dead at the hands of police was somehow tolerated because of the race of the rioters.

“No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” Biden said.

BIDEN: “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, there wouldn’t — they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/h7uWsEa2UK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2021

Biden’s statement is in direct contradiction to nearly eight months of leftists excusing and ignoring the endless violence — including the siege of a police precinct and attacks on a federal courthouse — that Black Lives Matter and other rioters inflicted on American cities while politicians stood idly by and law enforcement was defunded and disarmed.

Regardless of the motivation behind it or the ideological side supposedly bolstered by it, violence is never justifiable and utterly inexcusable no matter what.

Those who commit such acts should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of the color of their skin.

It’s nice to see Ocasio-Cortez finally strongly condemn riots — even if she’s months late to the party — but she’s creating more division and vitriol against Republicans with her actions, and that could make matters worse.

