AOC Tries and Fails to Put on a Brave Face After Hearing What Homan Has in Store for Her

I know it’s a bit late to be referencing classic holiday films, but every time I think of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, I’m reminded of the scene from “Christmas Vacation” when Clark Griswold finds out that, instead of a Christmas bonus he’s been counting on, he’s gotten a one-year subscription to the “Jelly of the Month Club.”

“Clark, that’s the gift that keeps on givin’ the whole year,” Griswold’s dense in-law, Cousin Eddie, responds.

AOC is just as disappointing, but you can say this for her: She doubles that! She keeps on giving two years ’round — and more, if you keep electing her.

The most famous member of the “squad” is now going viral for trying to pretend she has nothing to be concerned about after Trump administration border czar Tom Homan noted that at a webinar hosted by AOC, she encouraged illegal aliens to resist law enforcement officials who attempt to take them into custody.

“When one of these things [raids] comes to your backyard, you can resist, and when that happens over millions of people, is that you generate enough friction that they cannot go as fast as they want to go,” she said during the webinar, titled “Know Your Rights,” according to AL.com.

Unfortunately, nowhere is it enumerated that it’s your right to massively obstruct law enforcement officials enforcing laws. In fact, that’s almost always considered against the law, something border czar Tom Homan noted in an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday.

“I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general, [asking] at what level is that impediment?” Homan told Ingraham in response to a question about the webinar. “Is that impediment? I’m not an attorney, I’m not a prosecutor.

“Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? If so, what are we going to do about it?” he continued.

“Is she crossing the line? So I’m working with the Department of Justice and finding out, where is that line that they crossed? So maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now, but I need the [assistant attorney general] to opine on that, because there’s an impediment. It’s impediment in my opinion. I’m not a prosecutor, but we need some further guidance on that.”

Ingraham: You got AOC putting out a webinar to help illegals avoid apprehension Homan: I sent a letter to the Deputy AG today… Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts. If so, what are we going to do about it? Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now pic.twitter.com/3gnp90Imsd — Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2025

Well, that put AOC into nuclear mode: She used alternating capital letters just so everyone knew how sarcastic she was being!

“‘MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw,'” she said in a mocking X post.

“Maybe he can learn to read,” she added. “The Constitution would be a good place to start.”

“MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw” Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start https://t.co/vQ69UDyQnT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2025

Yes, because we all know the 420th Amendment: “The right for hip socialist congresswomen to tell illegal immigrants that they can break the law and resist arrest shall not be infringed upon.”

See? See what I did there? Because there is no 420th Amendment, and it’s a funny number because internet trolls sometimes use it because it refers to marijuana use, and it makes the sarcasm like 420 times more sarcastic. Pwned!

Yeah, that’s juvenile for me, and I’m not an elected official who told people to break the law. Elon Musk is probably the only person who can get away with this because 1) he’s legit funny when he acts like a smart-aleck 16-year-old and 2) he doesn’t encourage people to break the law.

Also, since AOC is in Congress and believes instructing people to break the law is constitutionally protected, it’d be nice to hear her elaborate on this! I suppose she’d hide behind the First Amendment — but she also supported convicting Donald Trump for the actions of people he specifically told to be peaceful on Jan. 6, 2021, along with his thoughts on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Like it or not, that’s just as constitutionally protected — more so, even, because he wasn’t encouraging massive resistance against federal law enforcement officials, which definitionally isn’t peaceful. So there goes that whole “rEaD tHe cOnStiTuTiOn” nonsense. (See, I can use alternating caps too! How witty I am with my online clapbacks.)

And Homan didn’t even say he knew whether this was illegal or not, merely that he’d referred it to the proper legal authorities — which is what you should do when a member of Congress decides it’s within her power to tell America to ignore the law with violence. Good work at trying and failing to put on a brave face.

I’m unsure whether or not this ends up being legally actionable — my bet is no, if just because it’s not important enough to expend resources on — but this much I can say for certain: The two-year subscription to the Bronx Jelly-of-the-Month club will continue to be the gift that keeps on giving. Thank God for that.

However, make no mistake about the message Homan sent: While the AOC-based entertainment may continue unabated for conservatives, the fun’s likely to come to a quick end for her.

