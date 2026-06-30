AOC Wants Congress to Use Antitrust Legislation to Take Down Apple, Other Tech Giants

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a socialist Democrat from New York, called on Congress to use antitrust legislation to break up Apple and other major technology companies earlier this week.

She pointed to expected price increases on phones and laptops as her rationale for government action during a Sunday interview with Fox News.

The New York Democrat argued that American tech companies have grown too large.

She said consumers were paying the price for their power and would continue to do so until Congress takes action.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that buying laptops, iPads, and other electronics would become even more expensive without intervention.

She also equated everyday Americans to unwilling participants in the rapid expansion of new technologies and artificial intelligence.

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“We need to break up a lot of these companies that are far, far too big, and we need to be instituting consumer protections for people,” she said.

DERANGED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told Fox News that Congress should BREAK UP Apple after the company’s recent ~$200 price hike on iPads and Macs due to a chip shortage. “We need to break up a lot of these companies that are far, far too big, and we need to be… pic.twitter.com/I8Ca28Q0t8 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 28, 2026

“The CHIPS Act was passed before we saw this huge development in AI, so the CHIPS Act was really passed before data centers were a thing, so it wasn’t designed to anticipate the huge amount of supply that these centers are sucking up,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

She described the tech giants as entities that believed they were above government control.

She said, ”The problem that we have is that these big companies think they are governments.”

“They want to be governments,” she added. “They want to have totally unchecked power.”

Apple’s outgoing CEO, Tim Cook, had recently cautioned that price hikes for the company’s products are unavoidable.

He said the company had tried to limit the impact on customers, but that the situation was out of Apple’s hands.

“Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable,” Cook said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

He added, “We’re doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we’ve been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable.”

Ocasio-Cortez seized on the comments to push socialist talking points.

“They are sitting in their private investor calls, and they are so giddy about all the people they are going to put out of work,” she said.

“We need to break up a lot of these companies that are far, far too big, and we need to be instituting consumer protections for people,” she conlcuded.

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