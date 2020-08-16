President Donald Trump received a historic endorsement Friday, and liberals really don’t have anyone to blame but themselves.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from whining and complaining about the entire ordeal.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association, a union representing roughly 50,000 active and retired NYPD officers, endorsed Trump during a meeting at the Trump golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As Bloomberg News reported, it is the first time that the New York City PBA has ever endorsed a presidential candidate.

The NYC PBA is proud to endorse @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DpT8v8bJtz — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) August 15, 2020

PBA president Pat Lynch lauded the president and noted the historic nature of the endorsement.

“I have 36 years on this job, 21 as the president of this fine organization. I cannot remember when we’ve ever endorsed for the Office of President of the United States, until now. That’s how important this is,” Lynch said.

It’s hard to blame Lynch for feeling that Trump’s re-election is so important. After all, the current president has been one of the few voices of support amid an overwhelming cultural opposition to all things police.

“I’ve admired you my whole life,” Trump told officers at the golf club. “I’ve watched you do a job like nobody else, nobody else has done it. Truly, you’re the best of the best and I’m grateful, and I’m very happy you’re here.”

Even that relatively rote sentiment is a far cry from the way Democrats have been treating police officers, with calls to reallocate law enforcement resources and general vilification:

Sen. @KamalaHarris says “we need to reimagine how we are achieving public safety” because “we have confused the idea that to achieve safety, you put more cops on the street instead” of allocating resources to other services such as education and housing. https://t.co/mjKRxEI2Yb pic.twitter.com/mRBMqt292J — The View (@TheView) June 8, 2020

“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root. What you can do is rebuild,” Rep. Ilhan Omar explains her calls to defund the police departments. “No one is saying crimes will not be investigated.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/t3q10iJv3C — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 14, 2020

Given those types of pernicious narratives, how can anyone blame police officers for supporting a party and regime that actually thanks them for all the good they do?

Well, leave it to Democrats to find a way to kick and scream about something of their own doing.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as she is used to doing, immediately began complaining about Trump’s endorsement:

NYPD union endorsed Trump. I’m sure this is part of their neighborhood outreach plan. Also, does anyone else see a potential problem with police unions – enforcement arms of the state with lethal weapons – promoting “preferred” candidates for office or is that just me? https://t.co/UlmigAuedh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2020

“NYPD union endorsed Trump. I’m sure this is part of their neighborhood outreach plan,” she tweeted.

“Also, does anyone else see a potential problem with police unions — enforcement arms of the state with lethal weapons — promoting ‘preferred’ candidates for office or is that just me?”

A fellow New York Democrat, 16th Congressional District nominee Jamaal Bowman, echoed similarly whiny sentiments:

I’m speechless. NYC is a beautifully diverse, working class, democratic city. The NYPD is clearly showing they are not interested in working with the people of our city. This explains their continued aggression against innocent people. It’s time for dramatic change. https://t.co/5Xjl3ThJHa — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) August 15, 2020

The above complaints don’t even factor in the notoriously pathetic and contemptible Democratic leadership of New York City proper.

So again, how can Democrats possibly whine about the New York City PBA endorsing Trump after all that they’ve subjected police to?

Oh, that’s right. It’s because Democratic brains can’t possibly seem to comprehend anyone or anything being pro-Trump, not matter how much logic is behind it.

So all they’re left with are vapid complaints and hollow whining.

Sounds like a lovely existence.

