SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

AOC Whines and Complains After President Trump Gets Historic Endorsement

×
By Bryan Chai
Published August 16, 2020 at 7:05am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump received a historic endorsement Friday, and liberals really don’t have anyone to blame but themselves.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from whining and complaining about the entire ordeal.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association, a union representing roughly 50,000 active and retired NYPD officers, endorsed Trump during a meeting at the Trump golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As Bloomberg News reported, it is the first time that the New York City PBA has ever endorsed a presidential candidate.

TRENDING: Daviscourt: Seattle Residents Voting for Trump After Democrats Refuse To Stop Rioting

PBA president Pat Lynch lauded the president and noted the historic nature of the endorsement.

“I have 36 years on this job, 21 as the president of this fine organization. I cannot remember when we’ve ever endorsed for the Office of President of the United States, until now. That’s how important this is,” Lynch said.

It’s hard to blame Lynch for feeling that Trump’s re-election is so important. After all, the current president has been one of the few voices of support amid an overwhelming cultural opposition to all things police.

Do you think President Trump will defeat Joe Biden in November?

“I’ve admired you my whole life,” Trump told officers at the golf club. “I’ve watched you do a job like nobody else, nobody else has done it. Truly, you’re the best of the best and I’m grateful, and I’m very happy you’re here.”

Even that relatively rote sentiment is a far cry from the way Democrats have been treating police officers, with calls to reallocate law enforcement resources and general vilification:

RELATED: As Leftists Call To Defund Police, Over a Thousand People Show Up for Massive 'Back the Blue' Rally

Given those types of pernicious narratives, how can anyone blame police officers for supporting a party and regime that actually thanks them for all the good they do?

Well, leave it to Democrats to find a way to kick and scream about something of their own doing.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as she is used to doing, immediately began complaining about Trump’s endorsement:

“NYPD union endorsed Trump. I’m sure this is part of their neighborhood outreach plan,” she tweeted.

“Also, does anyone else see a potential problem with police unions — enforcement arms of the state with lethal weapons — promoting ‘preferred’ candidates for office or is that just me?”

A fellow New York Democrat, 16th Congressional District nominee Jamaal Bowman, echoed similarly whiny sentiments:

The above complaints don’t even factor in the notoriously pathetic and contemptible Democratic leadership of New York City proper.

So again, how can Democrats possibly whine about the New York City PBA endorsing Trump after all that they’ve subjected police to?

Oh, that’s right. It’s because Democratic brains can’t possibly seem to comprehend anyone or anything being pro-Trump, not matter how much logic is behind it.

So all they’re left with are vapid complaints and hollow whining.

Sounds like a lovely existence.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Bryan Chai
Deputy Managing Editor, Reporting
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech







AOC Whines and Complains After President Trump Gets Historic Endorsement
Breaking: Trump Family Member Hospitalized, Described as 'Very Ill'
Google CEO Admits Company Engages in Manual Censorship, Blacklists
Lone MLB Player Who Refused To Kneel Before Game Cites His Christian Faith
After 'Noose' Controversy, Bubba Wallace's Next Act Takes Aim at Christian Driver
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×