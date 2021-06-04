Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother may be getting financial help from an unlikely person — the Daily Wire’s most controversial tweeter, Matt Walsh.

Walsh created a GoFundMe campaign Friday morning to “Save AOC’s Abuela’s Ancestral Home,” following a concerning Twitter thread posted by the socialist congresswoman regarding her grandmother’s house in Puerto Rico.

“As you’ve heard, @AOC’s abuela is living in a dilapidated home that was ravaged by Hurricane Maria. AOC is unable to help her own grandma for whatever reason, so I have set up this Go Fund Me campaign to save her home. Please give if you can. #HelpAbuela,” the conservative commentator tweeted on Friday.

As you’ve heard, @AOC’s abuela is living in a dilapidated home that was ravaged by Hurricane Maria. AOC is unable to help her own grandma for whatever reason, so I have set up this Go Fund Me campaign to save her home. Please give if you can. #HelpAbuela https://t.co/F1N0Jxgnxg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

The congresswoman, who makes $174,000 a year, blamed former President Donald Trump for blocking aid to the territory following Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them,” she tweeted.

“We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money. What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic,” she added.

We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money. What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic. Much of it can be traced to La Junta, aka the Wall Street-connected fiscal control board that the US gave power to over the island. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

I want to be clear – while Trump admin had a major role, it wasn’t just them. La Junta, local policies, etc were all on the same page: policies that pushed out local families. To turn this around, we need audits & get recovery relief to people ASAP, without the onerous strings. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

And for the record – my abuela is doing okay. It’s not about us, but about what’s happening to Puerto Rican’s across the island. She had a place to go to and be cared for – what about the thousands of people who don’t? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

After showing photos of her ill grandmother’s house, which arguably does not seem livable, she insisted that her grandmother is doing just fine.

“And for the record – my abuela is doing okay,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It’s not about us, but about what’s happening to Puerto Rican’s across the island. She had a place to go to and be cared for – what about the thousands of people who don’t?”

Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s $174,000 a year, it is unclear if she has provided any financial assistance to her grandmother to help restore the house that she claims was damaged during the hurricane.

The fundraiser has already collected over $26,000 from over a thousand donors, but it is not currently clear where the money will go if the money is either not accepted by her grandmother or those who donated are unable to track her down.

We’ve raised nearly 10 thousand dollars in less than an hour. Over 400 compassionate donors have contributed. I am so inspired by this outpouring of support! https://t.co/3evghuyW2I — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

Regardless, if the money actually ends up going to her or a charity, this effort perfectly explains how political stunts often backfire.

While the congresswoman was probably looking to raise awareness about the long-term consequences of Hurricane Maria, her lack of context behind her grandmother’s living situation makes her come across as neglectful.

Walsh’s bold response to her thread was humorous, but shows that anything is possible when you call on Americans to band together for good.

